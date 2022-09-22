Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause
San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause. San Francisco - Swimmers in San Francisco took a cold swim Saturday morning to raise money for cancer research. Swim Across America's 1.5 mile San Francisco bay swim began at Little Marina Green in San Francisco at 9:30 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firefighternation.com
Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley
Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasy Bars in San Francisco and How to Get in
Speakeasy bars first sprang up out of necessity during Prohibition, but folks were having so much fun tippling and tap-dancing behind secret doors that they’ve continued well into this century, with a new crop of creative bar owners, mixologists, and entertainers committed to keeping the original spirit of these hidden haunts alive. As a longtime haven for counter cultures, it’s no surprise that San Francisco is a fan of this trend, but given the clandestine nature you might miss these elusive spots when searching on your own. That’s where we come in! From Chinatown to the Mission, here are the best secret and secret-ish bars in San Francisco where you’ll find stylish decor, quality drinks, and the satisfaction of being in the know, including how to get into all of them.
indiacurrents.com
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
SF Portola Festival criticized over noise and crowd control
ALAMEDA, Calif. - This past weekend's inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco is facing some criticism over crowd management, and excessive noise, which was heard all the way across the Bay in Alameda. "It was just a constant boom, boom, boom, you know steady beat, and it didn’t stop,"...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland curling facility celebrates grand opening
The San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club is celebrating the grand opening of their curling only facility. The group hopes to grow the sport of curling in the Bay Area.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
The Almanac Online
BREAKING: James Beard Award winning chef Traci Des Jardins' restaurant el Alto abruptly closes its doors in Los Altos months after highly anticipated opening
El Alto partner and chef Traci Des Jardins and chef de cuisine Robert Hurtado in the Los Altos restaurant on March 15. The restaurant announced its sudden closure Saturday. Photo by Magali Gauthier. James Beard Award winning chef Traci Des Jardins’ California-Mexican restaurant el Alto has abruptly closed its doors...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty
A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets — in one month
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73% of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
Comments / 2