San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause

San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause. San Francisco - Swimmers in San Francisco took a cold swim Saturday morning to raise money for cancer research. Swim Across America's 1.5 mile San Francisco bay swim began at Little Marina Green in San Francisco at 9:30 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
firefighternation.com

Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley

Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

The Best Speakeasy Bars in San Francisco and How to Get in

Speakeasy bars first sprang up out of necessity during Prohibition, but folks were having so much fun tippling and tap-dancing behind secret doors that they’ve continued well into this century, with a new crop of creative bar owners, mixologists, and entertainers committed to keeping the original spirit of these hidden haunts alive. As a longtime haven for counter cultures, it’s no surprise that San Francisco is a fan of this trend, but given the clandestine nature you might miss these elusive spots when searching on your own. That’s where we come in! From Chinatown to the Mission, here are the best secret and secret-ish bars in San Francisco where you’ll find stylish decor, quality drinks, and the satisfaction of being in the know, including how to get into all of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF Portola Festival criticized over noise and crowd control

ALAMEDA, Calif. - This past weekend's inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco is facing some criticism over crowd management, and excessive noise, which was heard all the way across the Bay in Alameda. "It was just a constant boom, boom, boom, you know steady beat, and it didn’t stop,"...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

BREAKING: James Beard Award winning chef Traci Des Jardins' restaurant el Alto abruptly closes its doors in Los Altos months after highly anticipated opening

El Alto partner and chef Traci Des Jardins and chef de cuisine Robert Hurtado in the Los Altos restaurant on March 15. The restaurant announced its sudden closure Saturday. Photo by Magali Gauthier. James Beard Award winning chef Traci Des Jardins’ California-Mexican restaurant el Alto has abruptly closed its doors...
LOS ALTOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA

