BERKELEY – A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk may determine the fate of hundreds of California inmates who are sitting in solitary confinement — a common and controversial practice that states across the country are moving to restrict.For a consecutive nine years and four months, Kevin R. McCarthy spent 23 hours a day in a 6' by 10' room."From here to here. And then from that pillar, it was pretty small," McCarthy described to KPIX 5.McCarthy was held in solitary confinement after being placed on a list of suspected gang affiliation. A punishment, he says, did not match the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO