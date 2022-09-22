Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation
(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, require catalytic converter […]
California politics veteran examines Governor Newsom’s political strategy
(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy. Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028. He also discusses the political weight the governor is using […]
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going...
Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
Man recalls 9 years in solitary confinement as Newsom considers restrictions
BERKELEY – A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk may determine the fate of hundreds of California inmates who are sitting in solitary confinement — a common and controversial practice that states across the country are moving to restrict.For a consecutive nine years and four months, Kevin R. McCarthy spent 23 hours a day in a 6' by 10' room."From here to here. And then from that pillar, it was pretty small," McCarthy described to KPIX 5.McCarthy was held in solitary confinement after being placed on a list of suspected gang affiliation. A punishment, he says, did not match the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
El Dorado Hills 8-year-old becomes California's youngest skydiver
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An eight year old from El Dorado Hills became California's youngest skydiver Saturday, when the Jackson Elementary third grader jumped from 7500 feet with his instructor over Delta, Colorado. "I was expecting it to be scarier," said Max Hook, who spoke to ABC10 alongside...
What is California Native American Day?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, is being celebrated as the 55th Annual California Native American Day, but what is California Native American Day and why do we celebrate it?. Brief history. According to californianativeamericanday.com, it started in 1939 by then-Governor Culbert Olson. "Indian Day" evolved into California...
California Reparations Task Force hosting series of public meetings to discuss reparation proposals
The California Reparations Task Force is holding a two-day public hearing this weekend to discuss reparations.
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
sjvsun.com
Shepard flips union workers, Kern DA in multi-million-dollar fight for south Valley Senate seat
One of the most contentious battles for a seat in the California State Legislature took a surprising turn on Thursday as a major labor group backed a Republican. Farmer David Shepard (R–Porterville) announced Thursday that he received endorsement of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.
Tom Morello to play free concert in Sacramento to support California farmworkers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will take the stage in Sacramento, but instead of tuning up at the Golden 1 Center, he'll be performing at the Capitol. "SACRAMENTO!! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers," Morello said on Twitter. The concert...
Visit California launches new initiative highlighting Native American lands and culture | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California, like many states across the U.S., is home to hundreds of Native American tribes. Each nation, tribe, and people have a vast history and bright culture. According to Visit California, "California has the largest Native American population of any state and, according to the 2020...
California allows lawsuits against 'cyber flashers'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who find themselves victims of "cyber flashing" can sue under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Friday. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have received such unwelcome...
KCRA.com
'We are livid': Hundreds in Roseville protest death of Iranian woman
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Worldwide outrage over the death of an Iranian woman has led to demonstrations – including in Roseville. A couple of hundred people gathered Sunday night at Galleria Boulevard and Antelope Creek Drive in Roseville, to protest the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini. Amini died on Sept. 16 while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s "morality police," who accused her of improperly wearing a headscarf, known as a hijab, which is required for all Iranian women.
'They're just doubling down on stupid' | Newsom attacks Republican governors on national stage again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is on the national stage in New York this week talking about California’s climate commitment. In a common move of his, he took aim at Republican governors. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want...
Why you won’t see Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's voter guide
CALIFORNIA, USA — The November elections are just around the corner, but as Californians check their voter guides, they might notice a curious absence. Voters will not see Governor Gavin Newsom in the voter information guide that goes to homes across the state. Ballots are starting to arrive, and many voters said there is no picture or candidate statement for Governor Newsom in their voter guide. There is, however, one listed for his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle.
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
krcrtv.com
California enacts insurance moratorium to safe-guard those impacted by wildfires-- again
CALIFORNIA — On Thursday, the state of California temporarily halted insurance providers from dropping clients affected by wildfires. This is now the 4th year in a row this moratorium (made law in 2019) has been enacted. The ban comes as firefighters gain containment on the state’s largest wildfire of...
