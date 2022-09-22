ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, require catalytic converter […]
FOX40

California politics veteran examines Governor Newsom’s political strategy

(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy.  Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028.  He also discusses the political weight the governor is using […]
ABC10

California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going...
KRON4 News

Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
CBS San Francisco

Man recalls 9 years in solitary confinement as Newsom considers restrictions

BERKELEY – A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk may determine the fate of hundreds of California inmates who are sitting in solitary confinement — a common and controversial practice that states across the country are moving to restrict.For a consecutive nine years and four months, Kevin R. McCarthy spent 23 hours a day in a 6' by 10' room."From here to here. And then from that pillar, it was pretty small," McCarthy described to KPIX 5.McCarthy was held in solitary confinement after being placed on a list of suspected gang affiliation. A punishment, he says, did not match the...
ABC10

What is California Native American Day?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, is being celebrated as the 55th Annual California Native American Day, but what is California Native American Day and why do we celebrate it?. Brief history. According to californianativeamericanday.com, it started in 1939 by then-Governor Culbert Olson. "Indian Day" evolved into California...
ABC10

California allows lawsuits against 'cyber flashers'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who find themselves victims of "cyber flashing" can sue under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Friday. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have received such unwelcome...
KCRA.com

'We are livid': Hundreds in Roseville protest death of Iranian woman

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Worldwide outrage over the death of an Iranian woman has led to demonstrations – including in Roseville. A couple of hundred people gathered Sunday night at Galleria Boulevard and Antelope Creek Drive in Roseville, to protest the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini. Amini died on Sept. 16 while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s "morality police," who accused her of improperly wearing a headscarf, known as a hijab, which is required for all Iranian women.
ABC10

Why you won’t see Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's voter guide

CALIFORNIA, USA — The November elections are just around the corner, but as Californians check their voter guides, they might notice a curious absence. Voters will not see Governor Gavin Newsom in the voter information guide that goes to homes across the state. Ballots are starting to arrive, and many voters said there is no picture or candidate statement for Governor Newsom in their voter guide. There is, however, one listed for his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle.
ABC10

ABC10

