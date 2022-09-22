Read full article on original website
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset – via its social media accounts and a brand new TV trailer showcasing some of its games and features. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas. Itis currently scheduled to be released in early 2023.The headset is the successor to the...
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
IGN
Hellblade Creator Denies Using AI Voice Actors in Upcoming Games
Clearing up some worries from voice actors and gamers alike, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has confirmed it won't use AI technology to replace voice actors in its video games. For context, a recent report dove into new AI technology from Altered AI, a company that's working to give game developers...
The Verge
Oxenfree is now available as a Netflix game
Yet another beloved indie game is now available on Netflix. At its Tudum event today, Netflix announced that the supernatural thriller Oxenfree, which first launched in 2016, is now playable through its fledgling games service. The Netflix version of Oxenfree is available as a free download to Netflix subscribers on both iOS and Android, and features subtitle support for more than 30 languages.
TechCrunch
How Blaseball’s fantasy sports fever dream is embracing the future
Developed by indie studio The Game Band, Blaseball arrived at a moment of global isolation and fear. So, naturally, swaths of extremely online gamers with lots of anxiety and too much time on their hands welcomed the distraction and developed an expansive, collaborative fan community. There’s an international grunge band with dozens of members; an hour-long, original rock opera about sibling sacrifice; a Blaseball News Network posting in-depth splorts analysis (yes, Blaseball is a splort); a data analytics and research society; Houston Spies fans hosting workshops about unions; and of course, thousands of fanfics.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto gaming sucks — But devs can fix it
What we have today in terms of Web3 gaming is not working. Play-to-earn has not worked and neither will play-to-earn or any X-to/and-earn. On top of that, traditional gamers view nonfungible tokens (NFTs) with suspicion. They dunk on expensive apes and are skeptical of large game publishers applying the lipstick of NFTs for further monetization.
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
TechCrunch
Netflix’s edition of Night School’s ‘Oxenfree’ is now available to play on iOS and Android
Oxenfree was originally launched in 2016 and was Night School’s debut title. The Netflix edition of the game includes no ads or in-app purchases, and also adds localization support. The game sees players take on the role of Alex, a rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to...
Best hand tracking games for Oculus Quest 2022
The Oculus Quest can track your hands as well as controllers, but many of its games require controllers. These are the best Quest 2 hand tracking games with gameplay that works best with your fingers.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
Watch a trailer for PUBG owner Krafton's expensive-looking Korean fantasy game
Based on novel series The Bird That Drinks Tears.
ComicBook
PlayStation Celebrates Sly Cooper's 20th Anniversary With New Merch
PlayStation is currently celebrating Sly Cooper's 20th anniversary with new merch and a fun blog post. Sly Cooper is a pretty pivotal PlayStation franchise, despite the fact it has laid dormant for years. Although it's a series of great games, perhaps its biggest achievement is helping put developer Sucker Punch on the map. Thanks to the success of the Sly Cooper series, Sucker Punch went on to go make even better games like Infamous and Ghost of Tsushima. Both have been pillars of PlayStation with the latter even getting a film adaptation, though it's unclear when it will even release.
This adorably spooky take on Pokemon Snap launches on Switch this week
Penko Park is like Pokemon Snap but it's all Ghost types
laptopmag.com
Sonic Frontiers early hands–on impressions: Oh no
- Free roaming sections feel repetitive. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog — created off the back of a wave of resurging popularity after years of development. But after going hands-on with some of the freeroam section and a linear level, we’re left with a lot of fear.
Stellaris is going where no 4X has gone before: a roguelite VR spin-off
Dammit Jim, I'm a grand strategy game not a VR sim.
Spelunky 2 just achieved its last 'major goal' for online, so now you can pratfall with friends across platforms
Almost exactly two years after it first released, Spelunky 2 has been updated (opens in new tab) with crossplay between players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, so you can now die ingloriously in front of your console-bound friends in the game's Arena and Adventure modes. Spelunky creator Derek Yu...
New Bonelab trailer shows it's pushing the graphical limits of the Quest 2
Bonelab debuts on the Oculus Quest before months' end, and here's what you can expect from the next version of physics action-adventure brawler Boneworks.
