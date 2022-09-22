Read full article on original website
NYLON
The 2022 Fall Equinox Signals A Moment of Renewal
Fall is upon us; there’s pumpkin spice in the air and people have stopped getting married every weekend. But it’s not just the weather, outfits, and palettes that have shifted, it’s the stars. The Fall Equinox is happening this week on Sept. 22 — a time when the planets make physical the changes we’ve been feeling: a sense of slowing down, of cooler days, and darker nights.
