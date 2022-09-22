ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYLON

The 2022 Fall Equinox Signals A Moment of Renewal

Fall is upon us; there’s pumpkin spice in the air and people have stopped getting married every weekend. But it’s not just the weather, outfits, and palettes that have shifted, it’s the stars. The Fall Equinox is happening this week on Sept. 22 — a time when the planets make physical the changes we’ve been feeling: a sense of slowing down, of cooler days, and darker nights.
ASTRONOMY
Time Out New York

The last 7pm sunset is happening this weekend

We hate to break it to you, but you should know: Sunday will be the last time the sun sets after 7pm. While Labor Day Weekend was the unofficial end to summer, these earlier sunsets really drive home the fact that the season of warm nights and outdoor fun is over and fall is setting in.
ASTRONOMY
State
North Carolina State
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Fall Foliage in Every State

What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
ENVIRONMENT
travelawaits.com

Our 13 Favorite Fall Vacation Destinations For 2022

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to fall vacation destinations, New England seems to get all of the glory. While there is nothing wrong with this classic and charming leaf-peeping locale, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. That’s why TravelAwaits turned to our writers to find out about their favorite fall vacation destinations. From Mississippi to Zambia (you’ll see), here are the best places to go this autumn, according to our travel experts — whether you’re after fall foliage or beachy vibes.
TRAVEL
#Veteran
lootpress.com

Seasonal scenes come to life in late summer

You can see it in your mind’s eye: the dew-dampened earth, the ferny forest floor, the cries of the crows, and the sharp taps of the woodpeckers making their late summer rounds. Our native fall wildflowers peeping from unlikely places—in deserted railway beds, in the creases of unkempt walkways,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Walking back in time to learn about the future of permafrost

There's a freezer door in the mountainside outside of Fairbanks, Alaska. Tom Douglas opens it and we step inside, breathing in cold air and musky dust as we start to walk back through time. This isn't fantasy. It's the Permafrost Tunnel run by the U.S. Army's Cold Regions Research and...
SCIENCE
HollywoodLife

The One Thing You Absolutely Cannot Go Into Fall Without? This Best-Selling Shacket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fall officially starts this week – which means it’s time for pumpkin spice candles and cozy layering pieces. While the new season is exciting, we’re in a bit of an awkward transitioning phase. You can feel the temperatures drop, but it’s not time for scarves and heavy coats just yet.
APPAREL
topdogtips.com

7 Ways to Keep Your Dog Cool in Summer

We're in the midst of another beautiful summer. For most of us, it's our favorite time of the year. For others, the sun and the heat can be too much. It's likely that your dog falls into this second category. It's important that you find ways to keep your dog cool in summer.
PETS

