CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
komando.com

Recall alert! Nearly half a million Nissan, Porsche models recalled

This year seems to have given rise to more vehicle recalls than ever. There are 50 million cars on the road with issues that could cause harm to the driver, passengers or others on the road. Tap or click here for a recent recall affecting over 200,000 Kia, Ford and GMC vehicles.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Will Kill Off One Of Its Small SUV Models

Nissan brought its popular Qashqai crossover from Europe to the US market for the 2017 model year, but since the Japanese automaker didn't think Americans could pronounce the name (pronounced cash-kai), it was changed to Rogue Sport. We thought when Nissan announced an all-new Qashqai last year that the same upgrades would trickle across the Atlantic for the 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport. But we were wrong.
motor1.com

Tesla aims to top Toyota in Germany: Here's how

If Tesla can achieve its goal of doubling sales in Germany this year, it can overtake some importers, such as successful legacy brands, including Toyota. Tesla says it will double sales every year, with those efforts taking sales in 2022 to around 80,000 units, which would be impressive since Giga Berlin hasn't been open for long, and it's still ramping up.
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans in 2022

Most luxury sedan shoppers look for power and comfort, while others pay attention to fuel efficiency. For those shoppers, here are five of the most fuel-efficient luxury sedans. The post 5 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com

China’s Ora Funky Cat awarded maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP

Ora is a division of the Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motors, whose electric vehicles will be offered in Europe, so they need to be tested and validated for used on the continent. The 2022 Ora Funky Cat EV was just tested by Euro NCAP and it was given the maximum five-star rating with remarkably good numbers in all tested categories.
motor1.com

Frenzied BMW XM teaser cranks up excitement ahead of SUV’s debut

BMW’s teaser campaign for its upcoming XM SUV is well underway at this point. The latest teaser, a video posted to the company’s US social media channels, cranks up the excitement with a frenzied collection of successive jump cuts, some strange imagery, and a thumping soundtrack. The BMW...
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
