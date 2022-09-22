Read full article on original website
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss has been a sensitive topic within the gardening community for years. It's a substrate used in almost every type of bagged soil you can find in garden centers worldwide, but there are some controversial conversations around its harvesting methods. Peat moss is decayed sphagnum moss, and most of the supply in the United States is sourced from bogs in Canada, according to Bay Hay & Feed. It has a fantastic ability to keep a potted plant moist while also keeping the moisture off the roots and causing root rot. These forgiving attributes mean this substrate eases the worries of most plant lovers and protects them from the dangers of over or underwatering their plant and killing it.
When to Reseed Your Lawn
We all have observed that one home in the neighborhood with a lawn that consistently looks like rich, green carpet. How do they do it? Chances are your neighbor happens to have ideal soil and growing conditions. But, even in the best environment, a turfgrass lawn is an ongoing project that requires consistent maintenance. Knowing the best times of year to reseed can make a difference.
4 Natural Ways To Keep Your Lawn Green
Lawn care is big business, but spending extra money or time on your lawn doesn't guarantee green grass. Here are some natural ways to keep your lawn green.
How Long Does It Take For Concrete To Dry?
If you're a homeowner, the chances are very likely that you'll need the use of concrete to help with various projects. For example, concrete can be useful in stabilizing the supports for your fence poles, laying down a new pathway or patio, and even completely redoing your driveway. Essentially concrete can be the sturdy glue to keep elements of your home strong.
Should You Put Your Houseplants Out In The Rain?
When it rains, you may think of putting your houseplants outside to be watered, but before you do, there are a few things you should consider for your plants.
A bit of care can keep your houseplants from sheltering harmful mold
Houseplants can fill our homes with nature without being overwhelming. But sometimes, what you hope will make you feel calm and comfortable ends up making you wheeze. There’s no getting around it: the bits of greenery we place, plant, and hang around our living areas tend to coexist with potentially unpleasant fungi. Not everyone is affected by these uninvited guests, but those who are know the fungi that can live in and around houseplants can trigger allergies, cause infections, and may even be poisonous to pets and curious toddlers. Don’t throw out your plants just yet, though, because there are basic precautions you can take to mitigate the already low risk that houseplant molds will disrupt your daily life.
How Much Fall Garden Cleanup Is Really Necessary?
When my sister bought her first house, her new neighbors told her that in fall, after raking up leaves, the previous owner would get up on a ladder and pull the last of the leaves off the trees. This way, they wouldn’t fall on her pristine leaf-free lawn. On...
How To Remove Mold And Mildew From Your Deck
Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.
What Your Hydrangeas Can Tell You About Your Soil
It’s true: The blossoms of certain varieties of hydrangeas change color based on soil pH, offering valuable insight into soil composition and what’s going on underground. Gardeners can use that knowledge to their advantage. Here’s how. Introduction to Hydrangeas. Due to their versatility and ability to thrive...
Late Summer Lawn Care Checklist
Did you know performing lawn care in the fall can lead to a healthier, more vibrant turf next spring? Cooling temperatures, increased rainfall and reduced competition from weeds make late summer the ideal time to revive a damaged or ailing lawn. Routine Lawn Care: Late Summer. If you slowed or...
