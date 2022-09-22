Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Best Parks in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
FOX Sports
Rangers and Angels meet to decide series winner
Los Angeles Angels (65-84, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (64-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Angels +123; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Angels Continue To Struggle Against Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels have notably struggled with teams in the American League West in recent years. It had mainly been the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, but in 2022, the Texas Rangers can be added to that list. After a three-game series this week, the Angels dropped to 6-10 against the Rangers this season.
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra sitting Friday for Angels
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Mike Trout will move back to center field in place of Sierra while Shohei Ohtani returns to the lineup and bats third. Trout has a $4,100...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Shut Out By Cardinals; Albert Pujols Reaches 700 Career Home Runs
Albert Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs, and it came at the expense of his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates in their 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are also part of...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff sitting Thursday for Texas
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Jonah Heim will catch for Martin Perez and bat fifth. Heim has a $2,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.8 FanDuel...
MLB・
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.
Double-A Prospect Named Top Rangers Minor Leaguer
The outfielder started the season at Class-A Hickory, but was called up to Double-A Frisco in September.
