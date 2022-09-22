ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Colorado Gets Another Price Adjustment In September

The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year for the second-generation pickup, with the third-generation model arriving for the 2023 model year. Critically, the 2022 Chevy Colorado just got another price adjustment this month. This latest price adjustment affects 2022 Chevy Colorado LT, Z71, and ZR2 trim levels equipped...
