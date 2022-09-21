ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Bail reform advocates: ‘Statistics are proving us right’

The Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) issued a report on Wednesday and the numbers it showed are being cheered by bail-reform advocates. “The data released today by DCJS confirms what we have seen in other data sets and directly disproves the talking points of opponents who have sought to score political points from intentionally spreading misinformation,” said Marvin Mayfield, director of organizing at the Center for Community Alternatives.
City Limits

The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept

The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
smartcitiesdive.com

NYC to give free high-speed internet to public housing residents

In an effort to advance digital equity, New York City plans to provide free high-speed internet and cable television to more than 300,000 people who live in New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, developments by the end of 2023. The Big Apple Connect program is an expansion of a...
cityandstateny.com

Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone

The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
thechiefleader.com

Skewed perspective at Horizon

You know everyone always talks about the conditions on Rikers Island, but what about the issues at Horizon Correctional Facility in the Bronx? Please do not assume that those walk-throughs that occur with prior knowledge are factual. Those are just dog-and-pony shows to appease for the moment. For more than...
NY1

Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'

The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
nypressnews.com

New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job

New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
brickunderground.com

Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?

My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney General James Helps Secure New Federal Energy Standards for American Families

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) committing DOE to a new timetable for updating energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment. The impacted products and equipment range from residential furnaces to laundry machines to electric motors. According to experts’ estimates, updated standards for these products could provide more than $600 billion in total utility bill savings to American families by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2040.
