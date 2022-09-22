ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Ewa

By Julissa Briseno
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men got into an argument when one threatened to kill the other man, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

On Sunday, Sept. 18 HPD reported that a man was in his car at Oneula Beach Park when he got into an argument with the suspect.

According to police, the suspect threatened to kill him and then proceeded to shoot his car two times as the victim tried to leave.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man and the victim, a 43-year-old man.

HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify the suspect.

Then, the Crime Reduction Unit arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree, promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree and a contempt warrant without incident.

The suspect is in custody and pending investigation, according to officials.

