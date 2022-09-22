Read full article on original website
URSULINE COMES OUT ON TOP OF GRIT CITY SHOWDOWN
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Ursuline and Chaney met at Rayen Stadium with a lot on the line. For Chaney, they came in looking to preserve their undefeated record (5-0), as well as their No.4 ranking in Division III. For Ursuline, they were looking to continue their rush up towards the top of the DIII Region 9 polls, and looking to move into the Top 10 in the state polls.
CANFIELD ESCAPES DOVER WITH OT WIN
Dover, OH- The Canfield Cardinals bounced back in a big way last night, taking down division 2 opponent, Dover. The Dover Tornadoes got on the board first with a touchdown reception from JJ Barton to make it 7-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter. Canfield came right back in quarter number 2, with a Broc Lowry touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Kanotz to tie the game at 7.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN DOMINANT AS EVER
CAMPBELL OH- As always Valley Christian showed up to play on Saturday night as they played host to the Leetonia Bears. Valley was undefeated coming into today and Leetonia had yet to win a game. The game was about as close as expected as Valley Christian was bigger, faster, stronger, and they have a lot more depth available. Tyree Washington was named player of the game after his pick six and rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
CARDINALS KEEP TALLMADGE AT BAY
CANFIELD OH- Canfield’s schedule presented just another test for them on Saturday. A good Tallmadge gram came to town sporting a 10-4 record into the day. Canfield’s defense handled an offense that had three hitters with more than 100 kills with a sweep of the Blue Devils (25-22 25-20 25-19)
SIMONS SAYS KEEP ON SETTING IT UP
AUSTINTOWN OH- When talking in the world of high school volleyball, few freshmen are able to step into a role as important as setter and find success so quickly. Looking even deeper at Austintown Fitch specifically, it is even rarer. However, the talent level of Falcon freshmen Riley Simons is the real deal!
HOWLAND PUSHES FOR FIRST WIN
HOWLAND, OH- The Howland Tigers came into week 6 still looking for their first win of the season as they hosted Warrensville Heights Friday night. A balanced attack around the field and composure after the halftime break was what pushed the Tigers to be aggressive on both sides of the ball. The momentum of looking for the first win seemed to be apparent in Howland as the defense held Warrensville Heights to just 108 yards on offense. Thanks to Marco Massucci and Nick Leasure, Howland was able to put the game away early in the fourth after a couple of rushing touchdowns to get the victory over Warrensville Heights, 19-0.
ROCKETS LAUNCH STALLED BY GARFIELD
GARRETTSVILLE OH- In a renewed rivalry from the old Portage Trail Conference (PTC) days, The Streetsboro Lady Rockets met The Garretsville Garfield Lady G-Men on the volleyball court, Saturday morning, for the first time since 2014!. Since that time, Streetsboro had stayed in The PTC, when it added The Metro...
GARFIELD KEEPS PACE IN THE MVAC
WARREN OH- Following back-to-back losses to Crestview and a heartbreaker to Berkshire, The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men have now won 9 of their last 10 sets, all of which have come in their conference. There is no doubt that as long as The Crestview Lady Rebels are in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier, they will be the team to beat.
SCHIAVI SHOWS OUT IN BLUE JAYS WIN
NORTH JACKSON, OH- Jackson-Milton came into week 6 looking to keep their good eason going with a win over Sebring, who is still looking for their first win of the season as the BlueJays hosted the Trojans Friday night. Milton came out hot and quick, jumping to a big lead early and never looked back. Jackson-Milton walked away with a 41-0 victory.
ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS
After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
RAIDERS TAKE A VICTORY LAP IN ARROWHEAD
GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.
SOUTHERN CLAIMS BIG WIN OVER WELLSVILLE
SALINEVILLE, OH- Southern Local played host to Wellsville on a night that had a chill in the air, and the hospitality had a bit of the same in a 64-6 trouncing of the Tigers. Let’s not forget that this rivalry goes back generations, and Southern emphatically made a point in the conference with 421 yards of offense while only allowing 66 total yards on defense.
UNITED TAKES CARE OF THE CLIPPERS
HANOVERTON OH- United came into week six action looking to maintain their edge as the EOAC conference schedule is full steam ahead. The Eagles offense sharpened that edge all evening as they took care of Columbiana 47-7 Friday night in Hanoverton. The starting offense for United had to shake off...
FALCONS TOP MOONEY IN STRAIGHT SETS
Coming off a thrilling and dramatic five set win against The Louisville Leopards the night prior, The Austintown Fitch Falcons welcomed in Cardinal Mooney for their first and only match with The Cardinals this season! Mooney came in with a mix of experience and new faces, one name that always shines bright is, multiple sport athlete, Maria Fire! Along with Fire, Mooney brought in some good height that has caused issues for so many offenses at the net this year.
FALCONS CONTINUE TO FLY HIGH
JEFFERSON, Ohio – Since the first meeting between the Jefferson Falcons (5-1) and Hubbard Eagles (4-2) in 2010, Hubbard has dominated the series 8-1, all while outscoring the Falcons by a total of 369-157. Jefferson’s struggles against not only the Eagles, but the NE8 conference is known no better...
PERFECT VIEW FOR VANHORN
SALEM OH- was able to meet up with defensive standout Brandon VanHorn of the Salem defense. Brandon talked about how his role on the defense has evolved over his three years as a starter and how being looked at as a leader is important to him. He also broke down his week 1 interception and week 5 fumble recovery for a touchdown and how he just wants to do whatever is needed to win.
WELCOME TO VESEY VISION
WARREN OH- Great players will always find ways to ask themselves “what else can I do to help my team win?” For Champion’s Nick Vesey , he’s been asking, and answering that question his whole career. He’s been put in a bunch of different spots and taken more and more responsibility to help his team win. It’s what makes him so valuable to the Champion family. This season after a tough start to the season, Coach Conrad says Vesey was one of the players that came to him and asked what more he could do for his teammates. So now in a new more producing spot, Vesey has started to shine bright for the Flashes.
LOWELLVILLE LASHES OUT ON WATERLOO
Lowellville OH- Last week Vinny Ballone passed for nine touchdowns, this week he added five more in the first half but was it enough to secure a victory against the MVAC Scarlet rival Waterloo Vikings?. The first half saw it mostly on the side of Lowellville with a few key...
