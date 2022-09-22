ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

HUGHES SHINES BRIGHT IN RESERVE VICTORY

MCDONALD OH- The Battle of The Blue Devils wrote another chapter in their storied rivalry on Thursday night. The McDonald Blue Devils were looking for a sequel to their straight set win in Berlin Center on August 30th. The Western Reserve Blue Devils were looking for a rewrite all together, as they traveled to McDonald on Thursday, looking for some revenge.
MCDONALD, OH
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS

BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall

CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Community Policy