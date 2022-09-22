Read full article on original website
HUGHES SHINES BRIGHT IN RESERVE VICTORY
MCDONALD OH- The Battle of The Blue Devils wrote another chapter in their storied rivalry on Thursday night. The McDonald Blue Devils were looking for a sequel to their straight set win in Berlin Center on August 30th. The Western Reserve Blue Devils were looking for a rewrite all together, as they traveled to McDonald on Thursday, looking for some revenge.
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS
BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
Cleveland-native boxer wins Golden Glove, eyes set on competing for Team USA
Morelle McCane is a four-time national Golden Glove Champion, and is looking to become a household name in Northeast Ohio.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.
In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
FORECAST: Much Cooler Air as We Welcome Fall
CLEVELAND — A cold front will slide east through the area before midnight tonight. There is s till a threat for a widely scattered strong thunderstorm as the front goes by before midnight. Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Helicopters to patrol Illuminating Company transmission lines throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a blue helicopter flying close to transmission lines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols will be conducted on or around Sept. 23, weather permitting, and are anticipated to take three...
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online. Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain
weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop.
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
Local unclaimed vehicles up for auction
Several vehicles that have been impounded, then unclaimed, are now up for auction.
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
