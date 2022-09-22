Read full article on original website
KWQC
Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands filled the streets in Downtown Moline to kick off the 25th Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday. This year, with the New I-74 bridge being complete, brought a new course for runners. Race Director Joe Moreno said it takes a lot of teamwork to get through...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
KWQC
Old I-74 bridge to be dismantled piece-by-piece
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece. Bridge officials said demolition has started and is expected to be done in mid-2024. According to officials, dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Three dead in Whiteside County crash
Three people from Whiteside County are dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls last night, according to a release from Sheriff John Booker. Whiteside County deputies were called to Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road in Rock Falls in response to a single vehicle traffic crash. After an investigation, it was determined that […]
KWQC
Decorating your home for fall while supporting local businesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is officially here, which could be a great opportunity to do some home decorating. Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information:. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire. Open Wednesday through Sunday.
KWQC
Galesburg hires new city manager, contingent on approval of employment agreement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg announced Wednesday the conditional offer for the City Manager position to Gerald Smith. The offer is contingent on the approval of an employment agreement, that the City Council will consider at the Sept. 26, City Council meeting, according to a media release from city officials. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Maintaining the Mississippi: Why Moline is asking the public to help protect the source of its drinking water
MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline has declared the end of September to be 'Source Water Protection Week' in honor of the source of its drinking water: the Mississippi River. Throughout the week, the city is encouraging residents to make small changes impacting the river. Whether that's switching plastic water bottles out for reusable ones, cutting back on water consumption or cleaning up along the river's shores.
KCRG.com
Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV. The vehicle was reportedly taken from a lot in East Dubuque in the area of Frontage Rd (Highway 20) and Badger Rd around 11:15 pm Tuesday evening. Investigators say the UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Rd into Wisconsin on Rt 35 before entering into Dubuque on Highway 151.
KWQC
Travel Iowa’s recommended fall scenic routes, orchards, festivals and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jessica O’Riley from Travel Iowa informs viewers about all the myriad options related to statewide autumn offerings for beautiful road, rail, or waterway trips, celebrations, activities and so much more. As for fall foliage timelines (according to Iowa DNR), the northern third of Iowa is predicted...
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
977wmoi.com
Local Farmer Justin Allaman Says Crops in Good Shape for West Central Illinois
Harvest 2022 has arrived. Here in West Central Illinois, local farmer and Chair of the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Young Leaders Justin Allaman, says as farmers begin getting into the fields, the crop looks good for the so called “garden spot” of the state, however other areas are experiencing dry conditions:
