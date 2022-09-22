Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Dominant pitching talk of town in Game 1 of States Play Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- As lightning crackled far in the distance Friday night at the States Play Invitational, the pitching rubber was its own conduit for electricity. The most impressive arm was that of Naulivou Lauaki Jr., a commit to the University of Oregon, who was on hand for his first premier showcase performance.
MLB・
MLB
The top AFL prospects for each club
It’s impossible to look at the list of Arizona Fall League alumni without some sense of awe. Before he chased the American League home run record, Aaron Judge went deep four times for Scottsdale in 2014. Multi-time MVPs Mike Trout (2011), Bryce Harper (2010, 2011) and Albert Pujols (2000) all played at least one autumn in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and if you want to add Michael Jordan (1994) to that list, we won’t stop you. Don’t forget likely NY Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (2017) either.
MLB
Royals prospects feel right at home in KC
KANSAS CITY -- It wasn’t too long ago that pitcher Ben Kudrna and catcher Carter Jensen were among the fans filing into Kauffman Stadium for games throughout the summer and early fall to watch the Royals. On Friday night, the two Kansas City natives and 2021 MLB Draft picks...
Members of Wyoming football's 'Black 14' to be honored by BYU
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the "Black 14," a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to light the huge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Guardians rally, shrink magic number to 3
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians are closing in on the American League Central title. With a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field -- paired with a White Sox loss to the Tigers -- Cleveland trimmed its magic number to three. And it was all thanks...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
MLB
How this Pirate revamped a key pitch
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bryse Wilson’s changeup is looking very different these days. On the season, Wilson’s average changeup has clocked in around 85 mph....
Key Matchups That Could Decide Florida vs. Tennessee
Three key matchups to monitor between Florida and Tennessee on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analyzing Washington's fast start and strong recruiting class
With Saturday night’s impressive 39-28 victory over then No. 11 Michigan State, the Kalen DeBoer era in Seattle improved to 3-0, one win away from matching the Huskies victory total from a very forgettable campaign a year ago. They've been playing an exciting brand of football too. Washington boasts...
ESPN
Duke heads to Kansas in matchup of surprising 3-0 teams
Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0), Saturday, noon ET (FS1) Series record: Duke leads 2-1. The Blue Devils are going for their first 4-0 start since 2018, when New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under center and they last went to a bowl game. The Jayhawks are shooting for a perfect start for the first time since 2009, the year after their last winning season. It is one of four games involving unbeaten FBS teams this weekend.
Watch: Kansas RB Daniel Hishaw rips through Duke defense on 73-yard TD play
Don't look now, but the Kansas football team can hustle. Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw proved that on Saturday with one of the best plays you'll see this college football season. Hishaw caught a pass from KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and ran for a 73 yard touchdown against Duke in this ...
Marquee Performance for Nebraska Recruit on Friday Night
One of the top prospects in the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023 had a dominant high school football performance on Friday night. Wide Receiver Omarion Miller of North Caddo High out of Vivian, Louisiana, put up a performance that ended with seven catches, 243 yards, and three touchdowns. He also added a 99 kickoff return for a touchdown. Miller is currently one of Nebraska’s only four-star prospects in the class of 2023. He initially committed to Nebraska on July 5th and recently reaffirmed his commitment in a tweet sent on September 14th. Miller picked a great night for a marquee performance as Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph was in attendance for the big game on Friday night. https://twitter.com/samspiegs/status/1573671471909683203https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1573718412961906692https://twitter.com/CReaganSmith/status/1573579608238211072https://twitter.com/cvwildcatfan/status/1573495624124743685https://twitter.com/cvwildcatfan/status/1573495624124743685https://twitter.com/cvwildcatfan/status/1573473708320104451https://twitter.com/TalkHuskers/status/1573673549012901888https://twitter.com/Yrncold/status/1573717540521623553https://twitter.com/omarionmiller19/status/1544397436575170560Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football Odds: Northern Illinois vs. Kentucky prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022
The Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Northern Illinois Kentucky prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats have a huge opportunity in front of them. This program played in the Citrus Bowl last season, just as it did a few years earlier (when the bowl game was known as the Capital One Bowl). The Citrus, however, is not a New Year’s Six bowl. Those six bowls are the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, and Peach. Kentucky has not been to a top-tier New Year’s Day bowl game since the 1951 season. The Wildcats, back then, were led by a coach you might have heard of at some point: Bear Bryant. This is a year when Kentucky can realistically dare to dream big. The Wildcats beat Florida on the road in The Swamp. The Wildcats are unbeaten through three games. If they can go 10-2 this season — basically, if they lose to only one non-Georgia opponent — they have a really good chance of making that elusive New Year’s Six game. Chances like this don’t come along very often in Lexington. Coach Mark Stoops knows that Kentucky is more than just a basketball school. This is his chance to leave a lasting football memory in the Bluegrass and establish Kentucky as an upper-tier football force.
Comments / 0