The Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Northern Illinois Kentucky prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats have a huge opportunity in front of them. This program played in the Citrus Bowl last season, just as it did a few years earlier (when the bowl game was known as the Capital One Bowl). The Citrus, however, is not a New Year’s Six bowl. Those six bowls are the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, and Peach. Kentucky has not been to a top-tier New Year’s Day bowl game since the 1951 season. The Wildcats, back then, were led by a coach you might have heard of at some point: Bear Bryant. This is a year when Kentucky can realistically dare to dream big. The Wildcats beat Florida on the road in The Swamp. The Wildcats are unbeaten through three games. If they can go 10-2 this season — basically, if they lose to only one non-Georgia opponent — they have a really good chance of making that elusive New Year’s Six game. Chances like this don’t come along very often in Lexington. Coach Mark Stoops knows that Kentucky is more than just a basketball school. This is his chance to leave a lasting football memory in the Bluegrass and establish Kentucky as an upper-tier football force.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO