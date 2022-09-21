Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Noozhawk
Competitors Keep Their Eyes on the Pie at Goleta Lemon Festival
Saturday was far from sour as the annual Goleta Lemon Festival returned at Girsh Park after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual festival, organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, provided fun for all ages with rides, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone; food vendors with all kinds of lemon items; booths for more than 20 nonprofit organizations; and the annual pie-eating contests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Santa Maria City Council votes to add "No Stopping Zones" along five roads
In the coming weeks, people in Santa Maria may see an increase in "No Stopping Zones" in the west part of town.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Public Library Partnering With Connected California To Offer Free Online Help
The Lompoc Public Library is part of a new free service, Connected California, helping community members find low-cost digital products and receive help navigating online from the comfort of home. The California State Library, supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American...
New Times
Local opposition grows to Dana Reserve housing development in Nipomo
Drive down Pomeroy Road in Nipomo, and you immediately see the signs. "Nipomo, say no, before it's too late, to the Dana Reserve housing development," reads a cascade of cardboard speckling front lawns and sidewalks for blocks. Alison Martinez lives a short distance from Pomeroy. The 23-year resident is leading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delta IV Heavy rocket launches for final time from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket blasted off at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
Santa Maria warns about phone scam that targets city water
A scam focused on contaminated water is circulating among Santa Maria residents but has no basis in reality, the city said Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops
The fall cruise ship season has begun in Santa Barbara. A meeting about cruise ship visits is also scheduled. The post 16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit
Federal District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez approved a $230 million settlement in the class action lawsuit filed against Plains All American Pipeline for damages caused in the 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill. The post Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Sees Big Jump in Applications for Concealed Weapons Permits
Since the Supreme Court opened up the rights of U.S. citizens to obtain concealed weapons permits on June 22, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received 125 new applications. Of those, three have been denied and the rest are still awaiting final determination. In June, the Supreme Court...
Noozhawk
Suspect in Knife Attack Arrested at Goleta Shopping Center
The search for a suspect in an assault led to the heavy presence of law enforcement officers at a Goleta shopping center on Friday before the man was taken into custody. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — near the Home Depot store at the Camino Real Marketplace, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Comments / 0