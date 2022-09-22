ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features New Mystery and Star-Studded Cast

"Everyone is in danger" ... and everyone's a suspect ... as Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new murder mystery involving another cast of colorful suspects. The movie -- starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista -- hits Netflix on December 23.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
TV SERIES
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

In the new film "Don't Worry Darling," Florence Pugh plays Alice, a woman living in an idyllic planned community that looks like it came out of about 1955. Alice is blissfully happy, it seems, with her husband, Jack, played by Harry Styles. But strange things begin to happen that make her suspect that all is not well in the community run by Jack's mysterious employer.
MUSIC
Gizmodo

Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2

She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
MOVIES
Collider

'Into the Deep' Trailer Reveals How a Documentary Filmmaker Unwittingly Recorded a Murderer

Netflix on Friday debuted the trailer for its upcoming true crime documentary Into the Deep, which will be released by the streamer next week, nearly three years after a work-in-progress cut was premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The project began as a chronicle of eccentric Danish inventor Peter Madsen's life and work, but evolved into something more sinister when Madsen was suspected of, convicted, and subsequently imprisoned for murdering a Swedish journalist.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO

Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.
TV SERIES
The Independent

David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man

David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super

Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
MOVIES
Collider

'Amsterdam' Cast and Character Guide

Roll out the red carpets because Hollywood royalty is coming in hot! One of the most buzzed-about films of 2022 is director David O. Russell’s crime caper film, Amsterdam. A period piece bustling with con-men and murder, it’s burst onto the scene with a lively trailer that introduces an astoundingly large and prolific cast of characters. With a roster that seemingly never ends, the film is like a treasure trove of old and new heavyweights from within the industry, so let’s start mapping out the basics.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Don't Worry Darling' Brings In $3.1 Million in Thursday Previews

Despite all the controversies, from spit takes to on-set tensions between actors, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling looks like it will be just fine in terms of its box office gross, so no need to worry on that front. Wilde’s sophomore directorial feature grossed $3.1 million in preview showings ahead of its official release on September 23.
MOVIES
CNET

See the Super Creepy Netflix Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher'

A couple moves into their suburban dream home in upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, but things quickly turn into a nightmare when ominous letters start appearing in their mailbox. "Your house is my obsession, and now you are too," a voice intones in the new trailer that dropped during Netflix's Tudum global fan event on Saturday. "Who am I? It might not frighten you yet, but it will."
WESTFIELD, NJ
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix

Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Succession Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Succession recently won a handful of Emmys for its outstanding third season, which was no surprise to any true slime puppies out there, but it also serves as a reminder that we're still in the middle of an excruciating hiatus. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and new episodes can't come soon enough.
TV SERIES

