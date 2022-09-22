Read full article on original website
I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022
It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
toofab.com
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features New Mystery and Star-Studded Cast
"Everyone is in danger" ... and everyone's a suspect ... as Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new murder mystery involving another cast of colorful suspects. The movie -- starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista -- hits Netflix on December 23.
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
In the new film "Don't Worry Darling," Florence Pugh plays Alice, a woman living in an idyllic planned community that looks like it came out of about 1955. Alice is blissfully happy, it seems, with her husband, Jack, played by Harry Styles. But strange things begin to happen that make her suspect that all is not well in the community run by Jack's mysterious employer.
Gizmodo
Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2
She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
Collider
'Into the Deep' Trailer Reveals How a Documentary Filmmaker Unwittingly Recorded a Murderer
Netflix on Friday debuted the trailer for its upcoming true crime documentary Into the Deep, which will be released by the streamer next week, nearly three years after a work-in-progress cut was premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The project began as a chronicle of eccentric Danish inventor Peter Madsen's life and work, but evolved into something more sinister when Madsen was suspected of, convicted, and subsequently imprisoned for murdering a Swedish journalist.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO
Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.
David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man
David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super
Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
Collider
'Amsterdam' Cast and Character Guide
Roll out the red carpets because Hollywood royalty is coming in hot! One of the most buzzed-about films of 2022 is director David O. Russell’s crime caper film, Amsterdam. A period piece bustling with con-men and murder, it’s burst onto the scene with a lively trailer that introduces an astoundingly large and prolific cast of characters. With a roster that seemingly never ends, the film is like a treasure trove of old and new heavyweights from within the industry, so let’s start mapping out the basics.
‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Real Story of How the Serial Killer Was Caught
'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' kicks off with the end of Dahmer's path as a serial killer. After 17 victims, he gets caught thanks to the quick thinking of Tracy Edwards.
ETOnline.com
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Starts With an Puzzling Invitation: Watch New Clip
Netflix revealed a new clip from their upcoming whodunit sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, during their Tudum fan event on Saturday, and, as expected, it left fans with more questions than answers!. The upcoming film finds Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc back on the case with a new...
EW.com
You won't sleep after seeing disturbing Watcher trailer with Naomi Watts in a stalker's hell house
Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live — like, with a mailing address and everything — in hell? Well, you can experience that fear-based fantasy alongside Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who move into a nightmare in the chilling first trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series The Watcher.
Netflix unveils first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The show follows Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power
epicstream.com
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix Release Date Update, Plot, Cast, Trailer, News & Everything You Need to Know
A new Bridgerton prequel series is coming to Netflix, and Epicstream started keeping track of the latest information about the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to sum up everything we know about the upcoming period drama starring India Ria Amarteifio as the Young Queen Charlotte. click to enlarge. +...
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Brings In $3.1 Million in Thursday Previews
Despite all the controversies, from spit takes to on-set tensions between actors, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling looks like it will be just fine in terms of its box office gross, so no need to worry on that front. Wilde’s sophomore directorial feature grossed $3.1 million in preview showings ahead of its official release on September 23.
CNET
See the Super Creepy Netflix Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher'
A couple moves into their suburban dream home in upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, but things quickly turn into a nightmare when ominous letters start appearing in their mailbox. "Your house is my obsession, and now you are too," a voice intones in the new trailer that dropped during Netflix's Tudum global fan event on Saturday. "Who am I? It might not frighten you yet, but it will."
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix
Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
TVGuide.com
Succession Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Succession recently won a handful of Emmys for its outstanding third season, which was no surprise to any true slime puppies out there, but it also serves as a reminder that we're still in the middle of an excruciating hiatus. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and new episodes can't come soon enough.
theplaylist.net
‘Svalta’: Nick Frost & Lena Headey Are A Stranded Couple Who Face Off Against A Serial Killer In Upcoming Thriller
Nick Frost and Lena Headey first synced up in the 2019 wrestling biopic “Fighting With My Family.” Now, Deadline reports, they’ll do so again but in a much different kind of movie: as a couple fending off a serial killer on a remote island with a dark past, and where the locals have no interest in helping them escape.
