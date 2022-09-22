ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
INCOME TAX
CoinTelegraph

BTC mining firm Compute North files for bankruptcy

Bitcoin (BTC) mining hosting firm Compute North has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid growing pressure on the firm due to the effects of crypto winter and rising energy costs. The firm’s CEO, Dave Perrill, has also stepped down but will remain on the board. The company submitted a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dao#Hack#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Tribe Dao#Rari Capital#Midas Capital#Volt Protocol#Coingecko
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Held by Wealthy Investors

Bitcoin could become the native currency of the internet. Ethereum could skyrocket as it competes with traditional finance. As Ethereum grows, so does Polygon, and that could be great for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)

In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’

While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Israeli crypto exchange receives capital markets license in country first

Israeli-based crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first crypto firm in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority, according to social media posts from the company on Sunday. As a result of attaining the license, Bits of Gold will be able to store digital currencies...
MARKETS
EWN

Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks

Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Coinsquare acquires publicly traded crypto exchange CoinSmart

Canada’s crypto exchange landscape appears to be consolidating after Coinsquare, one of the largest digital asset trading platforms in the country, acquired CoinSmart for an undisclosed amount. On Thursday, Coinsquare announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of CoinSmart’s wholly-owned...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How to stake Fantom (FTM)?

Fantom (FTM) is known for its speed and inexpensive layer-1 blockchain. Like other blockchains (for example, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX)) that scale better than their counterpart, it has been dubbed an “Ethereum killer.” After raising $40 million in funds, Fantom launched its mainnet in December 2019. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most popular blockchains, sitting in the top 10 blockchains by total value locked (TVL) with $1.3 billion in TVL.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum post-Merge hard forks are here: Now what?

On the first day after the Merge, the decentralized finance (DeFi) community is settling into the seemingly uneventful transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). However, it has yet to be seen the benefits that hard forks will bring to PoW supporters. So far, the most...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bill Qian, ex-Global Head of Fundraising at Binance Labs, joins the TON Foundation

London, United Kingdom, 23 September 2022 – The TON Foundation, stewards of the The Open Network (TON) blockchain, are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital, as a new board member. Bill was made Chairman of Cypher Capital in June this year and will help to grow the TON ecosystem to shepherd billions of Web2 users into the world of Web3.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Post-Merge ETH has become obsolete

For years, various blockchain projects were rumored to be future “Ethereum killers,” projects that would unseat Ether from its throne and usurp its title as the top digital asset. That day seems to have come, though it appears it was an inside job. Lido-staked Ethereum (stETH) and other liquid staking derivatives are primed to render Ether (ETH), as an asset, obsolete.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

