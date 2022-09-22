Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Related
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas
13 Action News shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors right here in the Las Vegas valley.
2news.com
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Damaging U.S. Courthouse
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced by to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for trying to burn down the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in 2020. In June 2022, Marty Clark (32) pleaded guilty to depredation against property of the United States. According...
Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction
Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans
A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
RELATED PEOPLE
khqa.com
Woman accused of stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
jammin1057.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
Fox5 KVVU
Stolen Torah returned to LVMPD following FOX5 reporting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner. A local Rabbi picked up the Torah from police and it will be hand delivered to its owner, Jack Abraham, who lives in New York.
North Las Vegas business making intricate parts for nation's largest enterprises
In this Nevada Built we take you inside a local facility producing the crucial components needed to help major industries operate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood
A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood.
963kklz.com
National Ice Cream Cone Day; Top Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate
Today is the day we celebrate “National Ice Cream Cone Day” and there happens to be a few places in Las Vegas where you can celebrate. Being the end of summer, what better way to celebrate that with a huge scoop of your favorite flavor. The Mike &...
963kklz.com
Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’
When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
Stop DUI director calls for MADD to leave Las Vegas
With DUI-related deaths rising in Las Vegas, Stop DUI Director Sandy Heverly called for Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stop increasing their presence in Southern Nevada.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
Las Vegas police: Woman heard voices, saw visions before stabbing, killing older roommate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her older roommate in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard allegedly heard voices in the days before the stabbing, her arrest report said. Police arrested Hailey Brown early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and child abuse. Officers found the victim, 63-year-old Teresa […]
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
8newsnow.com
These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin
(NEXSTAR) – A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin. An analysis of user data revealed that pricy, coastal cities were high on the list of...
Comments / 1