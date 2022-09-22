This is what Iron Maiden's The Trooper would sound like if Dire Straits wrote it

Laszlo Buring is a songwriter, guitarist and producer from the Netherlands who's slowly making a name for himself on YouTube. In May 2021 he hit the jackpot, releasing a video in which he played the solo from the Dire Straits' classic Sultans Of Swing , reimagining Mark Knopfler's fleet-fingered original part as it might have sounded had Pink Floyd written it.

A million views later, and Buring is still churning out the videos, taking one song and performing it in the the style of another. He's done a version of All Along The Watchtower , performed as if it was written by John Mayer. He's played What a Wonderful World in the style of Stevie Ray Vaughan . He's even performed an eight-minute jam that imagines the sonic splendour that might occur if David Gilmour and Mark Knopfler jammed together.

He clearly likes Knopfler, turning in Dire Straits-ish versions of Wonderful Tonight, The Sound Of Silence and Smoke On The Water, and for his latest trick he's covered Iron Maiden 's The Trooper . The end result is akin to Sultans Of Swing , but still very much identifiable as The Irons' 1983 classic.

"Figured this little lick could be Knopflerified," says Buring. "Played on my Fender Vintera 50s mod Strat through a Fender Blues Junior."

"Whenever I click on one of those videos I know I'm gonna get a music masterpiece," writes commenter QuaX, while Davo Arriaga says, "That was sick, you should try to Knopflerify [Steve Vai's] Tender Surrender . I think it could work.

To check out more of Laszlo Buring's finger-picking wizardry, we suggest you tune into his YouTube channel .