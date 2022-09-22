ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard

On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies' bats

Logan Webb didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night. Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77),...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Bumgarner gets 1st win since July, D-backs beat Dodgers 6-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Working through an ugly stretch of losing, Madison Bumgarner didn't panic. Heck, he didn't even have a game plan. "Every time I do, it don't work out too good," he said. "I just feel it out." Relying heavily on his curveball, Bumgarner tossed six innings of one-run ball, giving the 2014 World Series MVP his first win in nearly two months, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night. Bumgarner (7-15) beat the Dodgers for the first time as a Diamondback and the first time since Sept. 23, 2017, when he was with San Francisco.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch

Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants' 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports

Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement

On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB

