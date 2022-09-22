Read full article on original website
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
Yardbarker
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies' bats
Logan Webb didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 in Denver on Wednesday night. Brandon Crawford, Austin Wynns, Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits each for San Francisco (72-77),...
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questionable vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in
Bumgarner gets 1st win since July, D-backs beat Dodgers 6-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Working through an ugly stretch of losing, Madison Bumgarner didn’t panic. Heck, he didn’t even have a game plan. “Every time I do, it don’t work out too good,” he said. “I just feel it out.” Relying heavily on his curveball, Bumgarner tossed six innings of one-run ball, giving the 2014 World Series MVP his first win in nearly two months, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night. Bumgarner (7-15) beat the Dodgers for the first time as a Diamondback and the first time since Sept. 23, 2017, when he was with San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
