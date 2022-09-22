LOS ANGELES (AP) — Working through an ugly stretch of losing, Madison Bumgarner didn’t panic. Heck, he didn’t even have a game plan. “Every time I do, it don’t work out too good,” he said. “I just feel it out.” Relying heavily on his curveball, Bumgarner tossed six innings of one-run ball, giving the 2014 World Series MVP his first win in nearly two months, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night. Bumgarner (7-15) beat the Dodgers for the first time as a Diamondback and the first time since Sept. 23, 2017, when he was with San Francisco.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO