Loved ones remember men killed in Coalinga crash

Sunday, a deadly crash in Coalinga left two families and countless friends in mourning.

Honda Hill is just west of Highway 33 -- the area is often used for biking and off-roading.

It's also where best friends Jacob Davis and Steve Lanko spent their final moments.

"This whole community knows him and his buddy he was with. We were all together all the time," said Jacobs brother, Boone Davis.

Davis said his brother and Steve were well known in Coalinga and across western Fresno County.

Jacob liked to fish, grill, spend time with his family -- and with friends who became family, like Steve.

CHP said for an unknown reason, a turn was made and the vehicle they were in overturned and crashed.

Coalinga Fire says the city has had three deadly ATV crashes this year.

The loss of Steve and Jacob is felt throughout the community.

"They were just so connected to our families. We lost two pillars, and now we've just got to step up," said friend Jose Piz.

The families are raising money with GoFundMe pages and car wash at the Coalinga Elks Club this Sunday.

The money will be split between the two families.

The GoFundMe page for Steve's family can be found here