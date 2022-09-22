ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Rising costs, therapist shortages: Gen Z struggles to afford mental health care

By Wilfred Chan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zftB6_0i5RvUHT00

Jazmyne Casillas, 23, describes her mental health struggles as “pretty gnarly”. She has been diagnosed with autism, borderline personality disorder, comorbid with bipolar type 2, depression and anxiety. She also struggles with forming long-term memories. “There are cycles where things are going fine, but the moment I hit a depressive slump, my life and everything I do just goes down the drain,” she says.

She knows she needs a good therapist and medication: “I’m pretty sure if I managed to get medication to handle the bipolar type 2 and generalized anxiety my life would significantly improve: I wouldn’t have to worry as much or anticipate the depressive cycles so often and I wouldn’t be so paralyzed by a lot of adult choices that I have to make.”

Casillas used to get mental health treatment through the foster care system but was left on her own after she turned 21. Now a first-year college student in Nebraska, she lacks health insurance and can’t afford care. “Finding a good therapist would be expensive, probably around $500 to $600 a month where I live,” she says, “not including any potential medication prescriptions.” To cope, she relies on her fiancee for emotional support – “She helps a lot , but most days it’s a struggle to even get up out of bed.”

Casillas is part of a cohort of young people who are reporting higher rates of mental illness than previous generations but are unable to get the help they need.

According to federal data, between 2008 and 2019, the number of teenagers between 12 and 17 who reported having at least one major depressive episode nearly doubled , and suicide rates among people between 10 and 24 increased 47% .

A January study by McKinsey found Gen Z respondents twice as likely as older people to report feeling “emotionally distressed” and two to three times more likely to report considering or attempting suicide between late 2019 and late 2020. Respondents also said they couldn’t afford mental health services, and the study found that Gen Z was the least likely age group to report seeking professional mental health treatment, in part due to its high perceived cost.

“It’s weird,” Casillas says, “you’d think with more people talking about it the cost would go down, but it feels like it’s just gotten more expensive over time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mjKr_0i5RvUHT00
Medication brings another cost on top of therapy. Photograph: Rex

Young people who are insured are spending more. Though people under 25 make up 36% of the US population, they contributed 42% of all health plan-related spending on mental health and substance abuse treatment in 2020, according to new data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute .

The economist Paul Fronstin, the study’s author, said that while more employers had added mental health coverage to their benefits, costs hadn’t always gone down. “More employers are shifting people’s health plans from low deductible to a high deductible [the amount you have to pay before the insurance kicks in]. And that would drive up your out-of-pocket spending on mental health,” he told the Guardian.

Related: The big idea: should we drop the distinction between mental and physical health?

A recent national survey of Americans in therapy by Verywell Mind found that patients spent a median of $178 a month out-of-pocket on therapy fees alone – in addition to a median of $40 a month for medication. But while Gen Z is more receptive to therapy than older generations, the survey found 57% said they might have to quit therapy if their costs increased, and 48% said they were affording therapy thanks to financial help from someone else.

Amy Morin, a licensed social worker and Verywell Mind’s editor in chief, said an increased demand for therapy had run into a constrained supply of therapists.

“A lot of therapists are getting burned out,” she told the Guardian. Another issue is low pay: “As a therapist, I can say sometimes the reimbursement rates from insurance companies are so low that therapists aren’t able to pay their bills, so a lot of therapists are taking cash only, which creates a shortage for a lot of people who have insurance.”

That problem is felt acutely in less densely populated areas. “Sometimes insurance companies might have two therapists that are in-network within a 100-mile radius. So somebody might find that those two therapists have super long waiting lists because it only takes maybe one or two companies to have a huge list of employees who all have the same insurance, and they’re all vying for the same couple of therapists,” Morin said. “Or maybe you have a preference for somebody who specializes in something specific like OCD, but their nearest in-network therapists might be hundreds of miles away.”

A similar dynamic applies to psychiatrists: a 2014 study by the Journal of American Medical Association Psychiatry found that nearly half of psychiatrists don’t accept insurance due to low reimbursement rates. And psychiatrists also have fewer incentives to take on patients with complex mental illnesses, a report by Bloomberg found.

For young people without money to treat their mental illness, the alternative is more or less DIY. “A lot of Gen Z cope with it by being nihilistic and escaping into social media, which exacerbates things even more,” Casillas says. “Most students and people near me, though, seem to rely on a support network of friends, relatives and loved ones, while keeping track of their minds and taking mental health days when need be.”

Casillas’s hope is that she can land a job with mental health benefits one day: “I chose to major in secondary education specifically so I could look for jobs after graduation that had a health services package that included mental health.”

For now, though, there’s not much to do but hang in there. “I can’t say I’m even really managing. Just trying to coast along and hoping for the best until I graduate college and hopefully get a job before the next cycle of depression hits.”

• In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 and online chat is also available . You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis text line counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie . In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
State
Nebraska State
MedicalXpress

Telehealth may increase use of specialty care for serious mental illness

Greater county-level use of telemental health visits is associated with modest increases in contact with outpatient specialty mental health care professionals and a greater likelihood of follow-up after hospitalization among Medicare beneficiaries with serious mental illness, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Bill Wang, from Harvard...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

The unspoken reason women leave the workforce

It’s no secret women are leaving the workplace in record numbers. Millions of women are now gone from the workforce compared to pre-COVID-19, and while men are rapidly recouping lost jobs, women are returning to the workforce at a much slower rate. The most commonly cited reason is sky-high...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Lifehacker

The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)

Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Gen Z#Mental Illness#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health

I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
The Guardian

Louise Fletcher obituary

The actor Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her chilling and controlled performance in the film version of Ken Kesey’s countercultural novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. As Nurse Ratched, who instils fear into the patients in a...
CELEBRITIES
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID

Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
FITNESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy