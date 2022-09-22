ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A stranger’s data has turned up on my British Gas account

By Anna Tims
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od8Xf_0i5RvTOk00
British Gas is under scrutiny for a ‘data synchronisation error’.

Recently, I logged into my British Gas account and found it was in my name, but with a different address, phone number and bank account number. British Gas kept insisting I must have had another account. Eventually, after a month, it removed the stranger’s details without explaining what happened. Today, I received my monthly bill, which showed a wrong amount and a wrong credit, and found my account was now in the name of an Andrew Fuller*, with his email address and balance but my address. What’s going on?

MP, Loughborough

You and at least one other customer have been put in a potentially risky situation by British Gas’s negligence. Its response is not reassuring. It tells me that a data synchronisation error resulted in your account being associated with Andrew Fuller’s email address, and that a system fault reversed the correction. British Gas says: “We’re really sorry for what has happened. An isolated system fault led to an account mix-up, but we’ve put things right to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Individuals who are concerned about how their personal data has been handled can contact the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), but only if the company has failed to resolve the matter. You complaint has been resolved, in as much as your account is back in your name, and you have no evidence your details were revealed to others. If it happens again, consider reporting it to the ICO.

* Name has been changed

Email your.problems@observer.co.uk. Include an address and phone number. Submission and publication are subject to our terms and conditions

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Fuller
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#British Gas
The Guardian

Louise Fletcher obituary

The actor Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her chilling and controlled performance in the film version of Ken Kesey’s countercultural novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. As Nurse Ratched, who instils fear into the patients in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 214 of the invasion

More than 730 people were detained across Russia at the latest protests against the country’s mobilisation decree, a rights group said, three days after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first military draft since the second world war. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Guardian

Eddie Butler obituary

Eddie Butler was a rarity in top-class sport. He became more famous once his playing days were over for his work as a broadcaster, journalist and novelist. The one-time captain of Wales was the natural heir of the “voice of rugby”, Bill McLaren, with whom he shared the BBC commentary box in his early days as a broadcaster. Butler became, more specifically, the voice of Welsh rugby, his mellow tones from those chilly, winter afternoons high in TV gantries and press boxes warming the listener, while his printed words on the game equally delighted readers of the Observer and Guardian.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Zadie Smith on discovering the secret history of Black England: ‘Into my ignorance poured these remarkable facts’

Can say precisely where and when I first read Black England because I made a note of it on the flyleaf: Zadie Smith NW2 ’99. I was in the habit back then of using the books I bought as a record of the places and times of my life. Can’t remember what I hoped to gain by it – but I am grateful now to recall that I must have been back in my mum’s flat in Willesden Green, north-west London, and finishing my first novel. And if I was doing that, I must have bought Black England in Willesden Bookshop (now defunct) with a song in my heart. In order to write White Teeth, I was having to try to convince myself day after day, in what felt like a vacuum, that such an entity as “Black England” or “Black and Brown England” actually existed – and was worth writing a comic novel about. It’s incredible to think of now, but by 1999 I’d gone through 15 years of formal education, including a three-year English degree, without ever being given a book to study that made any reference whatsoever to the presence of individuals like me in the country in which I was born. Not a novel, not a history book. Nothing. Anything I read in that direction I had to either find myself, or rely on my enterprising mother to find. It was usually easier for both of us to work by analogy, and read things about our American diaspora cousins. So we generally did that. But here it was: Black England! And not a novel! History!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Courtney Pine: ‘My music teacher said Black people like me shouldn’t go to university’

Born in London, Courtney Pine, 58, released his first album, Journey to the Urge Within, in 1986. His 1995 album Modern Day Jazz Stories was nominated for the Mercury music prize, and he won best jazz act at the inaugural Mobo awards in 1996. He has received an OBE and a CBE and, in 2021, was honoured with the Jazz FM Gold award. On 12 October he performs music from his forthcoming album, Spirituality, at the Howard Assembly Room as part of the Leeds Out of Many festival, organised by the Jamaica Society Leeds. Courtney has four surviving children and lives with his wife in St Kitts.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay

Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy