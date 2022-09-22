Read full article on original website
Newman Catholic volleyball drops first conference match with loss at Marathon
MARATHON – Marathon sent the Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team to its first conference loss of the season, beating the Cardinals 3-1 on Tuesday at Marathon High School. Marathon won 25-18, 25-17, 9-25, 25-23. Both teams are now 2-1 in the Marawood Conference South Division. Annika Svennes had 13...
Stevens Point shuts out Wausau East boys soccer
STEVENS POINT – Andrew Falkavage scored the game’s only goal to lift Stevens Point to a 1-0 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Thursday at the Portage County Youth Soccer Complex. Both teams are now 2-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Stevens...
Baldwin-Woodville High School Volleyball weekly summary
BALDWIN, WI – Here is the Baldwin-Woodville High School Volleyball weekly summary. Currently we are 18-3, and 0-1 in conference. This was a long week for the Blackhawks. It was the first full week of school, homecoming, and athletes had lots of tests. Considering all that, I think we managed to do really well overall.
Janesville Craig to host 84th Midwest Invitational cross country meet
The 84th Midwest Invitational high school cross country meet will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. Fifty boys teams and 43 girls teams will compete in the varsity races, and for the first time, there will be a spectator charge to watch the races. Both defending champion squads are scheduled to return—Mequon Homestead in the boys race and Hillsdale (Illinois) in the girls race. Area boys and girls teams that are scheduled to compete in addition to host Janesville Craig: Badger, Beloit Memorial, Clinton, Elkhorn Area, Janesville Parker, Milton, Beloit Turner, Whitewater.
