The 84th Midwest Invitational high school cross country meet will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. Fifty boys teams and 43 girls teams will compete in the varsity races, and for the first time, there will be a spectator charge to watch the races. Both defending champion squads are scheduled to return—Mequon Homestead in the boys race and Hillsdale (Illinois) in the girls race. Area boys and girls teams that are scheduled to compete in addition to host Janesville Craig: Badger, Beloit Memorial, Clinton, Elkhorn Area, Janesville Parker, Milton, Beloit Turner, Whitewater.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO