The first day of fall has arrived — and it just so happens to be the first day of your Hallmark Christmas movie planning. Fear not, the elves have been working overtime again this year to offer up 40 new Yuletide flicks that will premiere on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting Oct. 21. (Technically, there are 39 Christmas movies because the 40th is a Hanukkah journey focusing on.... rival deli owners who find themselves in a romantic pickle.) Along the way, Hallmark will: welcome back Hallmark Christmas queens Lacey Chabert, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Alison Sweeney, and Holly Robinson Peete; welcome Ledisi, Kara Wang, Marlo Thomas, Reginald VelJohnson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Tia Carrere into the fold; stage its first celebration of Kwanzaa; and feature the network's first holiday movie with a lead LGBTQ+ couple. In addition, several music stars will have a holiday homecoming and single moms will find love. There's also a — try not to get too excited here — royal corgi. Hop on the sled and we'll tour all 40 movies, complete with stars, loglines, and premiere dates. And if you promise to be more nice than naughty, you'll get a first look at 20 of these films right now.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO