In August, I flew from Boston to New York on a seaplane. This wasn’t some scenic, tourist flight (though the view was incredible). Rather this was a tight, 75-minute commercial flight that landed in the East River and 23rd Street and had me in midtown before lunch. The PR rep for Tailwind Air, the upstart carrier, described the company’s service as “the new Concorde.” And while it’s definitely not that, it was much faster than the shuttle. Or (apologies to President Biden) Amtrak. Plus, I never had to take my shoes off.

