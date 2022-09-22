ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
MUSIC
SFGate

Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert

Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Gayle King
Person
Billy Joel
SFGate

The Best Way to Fly Right Now? Let’s Call It Private-ish Travel.

In August, I flew from Boston to New York on a seaplane. This wasn’t some scenic, tourist flight (though the view was incredible). Rather this was a tight, 75-minute commercial flight that landed in the East River and 23rd Street and had me in midtown before lunch. The PR rep for Tailwind Air, the upstart carrier, described the company’s service as “the new Concorde.” And while it’s definitely not that, it was much faster than the shuttle. Or (apologies to President Biden) Amtrak. Plus, I never had to take my shoes off.
TRAVEL
Variety

Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.” Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor. Following that Cartoon Forum launch, Wolkenlenker shared this first look with Variety.    As it exploring life’s smallest moments, “Tiger and Bear” follows two cuddly best friends...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cbs#Variety#Headcount

Comments / 0

Community Policy