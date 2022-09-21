Anchorage grand jury indicts Ed Sniffen, former acting attorney general, on child sex abuse charges from 1991

This November, Alaskans will decide whether to revamp the state’s constitution. The once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question is usually voted down by a wide margin. But this year, questions about the permanent fund dividend, Alaska’s fiscal woes, and abortion access have some saying now is the time to vote yes, while others say the document continues to serve the state well. For Alaska Public Media, reporter Erin McKinstry explains.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO