Anchorage grand jury indicts Ed Sniffen, former acting attorney general, on child sex abuse charges from 1991

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
Public can weigh in on how Alaska should use millions of opioid settlement money
Alaskans have a chance through the end of September to weigh in on how the state should spend its share of a landmark settlement over pharmaceutical companies’ role in the nation’s opioid epidemic. The total amount coming to state and local governments in Alaska is $58.5 million from drug manufacturer Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, along with three other companies.
alaskapublic.org
Should Alaska hold a Constitutional Convention? Both sides of the question make their case | Alaska Insight
Once each decade, Alaskans are asked to vote on a constitutional convention. It’s been voted down numerous times, but this year, frustration over the permanent fund divide, the right to privacy, and how judges are selected are some of the issues that proponents of a convention want to be addressed.
alaskapublic.org
Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Western Alaska storm
President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the historic storm that devastated many Western Alaska coastal communities last weekend. That makes federal funding available to Alaskans impacted by the storm, as well as money available to state, tribal, and...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 23, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Chevak residents have lost frozen fish and the boats they used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Mayor Bronson selects Virginia McClure as his fourth pick to lead Anchorage library system
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named his fourth pick for director of the city’s libraries. Bronson announced Thursday evening that Virginia McClure would serve as Anchorage’s director of library services. McClure is set to start Oct. 17, pending confirmation by the Assembly. The position has been vacant since...
alaskapublic.org
Guest House’s purchase means more low-income housing for Anchorage’s formerly homeless
The ink is dry on the purchase of an old Anchorage hotel that’s been converted into a workforce housing complex. With more than 130 rooms available, the aim of the Guest House building in downtown is to help homeless people transition into more permanent housing. The Guest House purchase...
alaskapublic.org
What you need to know about the constitutional convention question
This November, Alaskans will decide whether to revamp the state’s constitution. The once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question is usually voted down by a wide margin. But this year, questions about the permanent fund dividend, Alaska’s fiscal woes, and abortion access have some saying now is the time to vote yes, while others say the document continues to serve the state well. For Alaska Public Media, reporter Erin McKinstry explains.
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Talking shop with restaurant consultant Steph Johnson
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Steph Johnson. She was an early hire when the Bear Tooth Grill was first opening, eventually becoming general manager of the Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Grill. After two decades with the company, she’s helping other restaurants find their way. We discuss her work as a consultant, what makes a good dining experience and the un-sexy side of the business.
Comments / 0