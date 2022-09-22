ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Scottish school named among world’s best for helping out in community

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCNjW_0i5RqT9H00

A Scottish school has been named among the world’s best for helping out in its community.

Dunoon Grammar School in Argyll has been named as one of the three finalists for the world’s best school prize for community collaboration.

The only UK school in the category, the establishment was named alongside schools in Brazil and India.

The school has been recognised for its work over a range of projects locally, nationally and internationally, with pupils travelling to Malawi, Costa Rica and Ghana to help build schools and hospitals.

Being shortlisted for the World’s Best School is obviously an amazing achievement for us

David Mitchell, Dunoon Grammar

Due to the rural location of the school, for many years, the area has suffered something of a “brain drain” according to principal teacher, Paul Gallanagh.

“The young people have had no real option but to pack up and leave the town to continue with their education or to find employment.

“As a school, we very much want to address that.”

Headteacher David Mitchell wants to ensure the young people feel they are an “integral” part of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYMOK_0i5RqT9H00

“Our vision statement at Dunoon Grammar School is about being at the heart of the community, where we strive together to achieve excellence,” he said.

“We have set up so many partnerships to help develop our curriculum.

“During Covid, it was a difficult time for everybody. Our young people streamed bingo into a number of care homes. The elderly residents were delighted.

“It just showed that our young people care about our community.”

Young people also worked with members of the community to design a monument for those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

They also had the chance to present some of their climate change solutions to world leaders at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

Their work has been recognised by actress Dame Emma Thompson , who has close ties to the area.

She previously told the pupils at the school in a personalised message: “It means that all you wonderful young people have been going out nationally, internationally and locally, and sharing your skills, learning and giving.

“It is an amazing initiative to be part of.

“You are all so extraordinary and I cannot wait to hear about the outcome later in the year. Good luck, congratulations, well done and lots of love.”

Mr Mitchell previously said being shortlisted was an “amazing achievement”.

He said: “Being shortlisted for the World’s Best School is obviously an amazing achievement for us.

“Our staff, parents and pupils truly amaze me every day with their commitment and drive to make Dunoon Grammar School at the heart of the community. I really appreciate all their efforts.”

Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: “The World’s Best School Prizes surface the expertise of inspirational schools from every corner of the globe. It’s time for governments everywhere to listen to their voices.

“Congratulations to Dunoon Grammar School for being named top three finalists for the first ever World’s Best School Prizes. Teachers everywhere will be inspired by the examples of these outstanding British schools.”

Dunoon Grammar was named alongside EMEF Prof Adolfina JM Diefenthaler school in Brazil and the PCMC English Medium School, in Pune, India.

The school will find out in October if it has won a share of the 250,000 US dollars (£220,000) prize fund for the winners of the five categories in the competition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is the Khalistan referendum, and why is India is so concerned about what’s happening in Canada?

The Modi government has issued its sharpest statement yet over what it calls “anti-India activities” originating from Canada, expressing its concern and disappointment over Ottawa’s apparent lack of action on the matter.It comes after thousands of Canadian Sikhs took part in an unofficial voting exercise earlier this week dubbed the “Khalistan referendum”, expressing their support for a separate Sikh nation-state to split away from New Delhi in northern India.While the Canadian authorities have defended this as an exercise in freedom of speech, the Indian foreign ministry has accused Canada of allowing extremists to carry out “deeply objectionable” and “politically-motivated exercises”...
WORLD
The Independent

Duke to argue against driving ban due to role in arranging King’s coronation

The peer who organised the Queen’s funeral will argue he should not be banned from driving because he needs his licence to arrange the King’s coronation, a court has heard.The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, 65, pleaded guilty at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Monday to using his mobile phone while driving.Edward Fitzalan-Howard was stopped by police on April 7 after officers spotted him using the device as his BMW cut across their vehicle after going through a red light in Battersea, south-west London, said prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.He told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England had already totted up...
U.K.
The Independent

Kate Cross wants ‘wishy-washy’ run-out rule to be clearer after ODI controversy

England seamer Kate Cross has called for a “wishy-washy” run-out regulation to be clarified following Saturday’s controversial loss to India.India secured victory in the third one-day international at Lord’s when spinner Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean as she ‘backed up’ at the non-striker’s end in readiness to run.This rare form of dismissal – known as a ‘Mankad’ after the Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad who first enacted it – is legitimate but is widely considered to be unsporting.A controversial ending but...India win by 16 runs and complete a series sweep against England. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gsBpqDcXNp—...
WORLD
The Independent

Baby Asian elephant named Thai word for Queen in honour of the late monarch

A month-old Asian elephant has been named the Thai word for Queen in honour of the late monarch, who once fed a banana to the calf’s mother.The Queen, patron of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo since her coronation in 1953, shook the trunk of Donna when she opened the Bedfordshire zoo’s centre for elephant care in 2017 and a picture of the meeting even featured on her official Christmas card later that year.Donna’s “not-so-tiny” infant – weighing in at 152 kilograms – has now been named Nang Phaya, an animal-related Thai word meaning “queen” or “strong, female monarch”, following the Queen’s death...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Malawi#Scottish#Dunoon Grammar School#The World S Best School
The Independent

Labour pledges thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by restoring 45p tax rate

Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.She also pledged to introduce a much higher minimum wage in line with “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.The scrapping of the 45p rate – paid by those earning over £150,000 – has triggered a furious political storm, with many Tory MPs...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Doncaster Sheffield airport to close permanently, despite Liz Truss vowing to protect it

One of the UK’s youngest airports, Doncaster Sheffield, is to close permanently by the end of the year – despite a promise by Liz Truss to “protect this airport and this infrastructure”.The owner, Peel Group, said: “No tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability.”The local authority says the closure could cost more than 800 jobs.Since it opened in 2005, the South Yorkshire airport has failed to make a profit.In June 2022, the budget airline Wizz Air abruptly closed its base at Doncaster Sheffield airport (DSA). Since warning about...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: Mini-budget is disaster it would be wrong to follow

Scotland’s First Minister has described No 10 plans to boost economic growth as a “catastrophic disaster”, saying the Scottish Government following suit would be the “wrong thing to do”.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a swathe of measures to tackle inflation and drive growth on Friday, including scrapping the top rate of income tax, cutting the basic rate to 19p in the pound and scrapping the cap on banker’s bonuses.But the markets have reacted negatively to the announcements, with sterling falling to its lowest level against the US dollar in history.The Scottish Government came under pressure from some to follow the tax...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Flying’ ferry to offer zero emissions travel in Northern Ireland

A new “flying” ferry which runs entirely on electricity is set to open between Belfast and Bangor and will launch in 2024.The ferry produces zero carbon emissions and will begin operation by Condor Ferries on a pilot scheme from Belfast to Bangor, Co Down, in 2024.The 150-seat ferry will use hydrofoils to glide across the surface of the water and produce minimal wake.According to the firm which has created it, Artemis Technologies, it will “change the way cities around the world utilise and decarbonise their waterways,” The Irish Times reported.The first ferry - named Zero - will initially create 125...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Climate review to deliver big bang moment for net zero, says leading green Tory

A leading Conservative environmentalist has launched an inquiry into how the UK can fight climate change while maximising economic growth.Chris Skidmore, a former energy minister, has been commissioned to carry out the three-month review by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose appointment was criticised by environmental groups due to his criticism of “climate alarmism” and support for fracking.Mr Skidmore, who chairs the Net Zero Support Group of Tory MPs, said the review would provide a “’big bang’ moment for net zero”, ensuring the UK meets its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 while ensuring economic growth and energy security.He said:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

National Gallery announces ‘pay what you wish’ scheme amid cost-of-living crisis

Visitors to the National Gallery will be able to pay “as much or as little as they like” on Friday evenings for the run of a Lucian Freud exhibition as part of a new scheme responding to the cost-of-living crisis, the gallery has announced.The Pay What You Wish scheme, the first of its kind at the National Gallery, will be valid for the run of the Credit Suisse – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives exhibition, which opens on October 1, and the scheme will be for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays.Tickets for the exhibition can be booked in advance...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Spain plans ‘digital nomad’ visa scheme for remote workers - and Brits are eligible

Spain has revealed it is planning to issue “digital nomad” visas, which would give Britons and others from non-EU countries an opportunity to move and work abroad.The visas will allow remote workers to enjoy a lower cost of living and a tax break.They will be available to people who work remotely for companies outside Spain, and for those who get a maximum of 20 per cent of their income from Spanish firms.As yet, the law is yet to be passed, but it is thought that the visa - which will essentially be a residency permit - will be valid for...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home Office spends £90k on 3 months of social media adverts to ‘deter’ Channel migrants - but numbers rocket

The government has spent almost £90,000 on three months of social media adverts aiming to deter English Channel crossings, but numbers have surged to new records in the period.Migrants in northern France and Belgium are being targeted with sponsored Facebook and Instagram posts, which contain messages in multiple languages including “you could die trying to get to the UK” and “don’t trust smuggling gangs”.Charities called the adverts “useless and absurd” after several specialist groups rejected an appeal to help the Home Office “understand migrant perceptions” for the campaign.A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by The Independent shows that over £87,000...
POLITICS
The Independent

Holiday money: How to stretch your sterling as value of pound plunges

The value of the pound has been sinking fast. Since the start of the year sterling has slumped by 25 per cent against the US dollar, from $1.35 to $1.05. The fall is exactly the same against the other currencies that are locked to the US dollar, including UAE dirhams and the currencies of many Caribbean islands.The pound has also lost ground against the euro and almost all other currencies, so it is essential to avoid further losses by managing your holiday finances well. If you leave holiday money to the last moment and change cash at the airport on...
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-England star Neville due at conference as Labour sets out investment plan

A Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will use her speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to set out the plan, which would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.Ms Reeves has the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.Ex-Manchester United defender Neville used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “immoral” and “madness”.The Sky...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss and Kwarteng accused of ‘gambling with public’s money’ as pound plummets

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have been accused of recklessly gambling with the UK’s finances, as the pound slumped to an all-time low on the back of a borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the PM and the chancellor “behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”, after Mr Kwarteng hinted at tax cuts beyond the £45bn package in his mini-Budget.One of the chancellor’s allies told The Times the sharp drop in the pound’s worth was “City boys playing fast and loose with the economy”.Ms Reeves told Times Radio: “Instead of blaming everybody...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Newlyweds spend 12 months on honeymoon talking about love

A travel-loving husband and wife who embarked on a 12-month honeymoon across the world to interview couples on their own experience of love have said they saw “the same spark” in every culture.From jungles and mountains to deserts and urban metropolises, writer and photographer Davor Rostuhar, 40, and his director wife, Andela, 36, spent a year travelling to 30 countries to meet other married couples from all walks of life.Ever globe-trotting, the couple first met while Davor, originally from Zagreb, Croatia, was preparing for an adventure to the South Pole – he even proposed to Andela in Antarctica.On their year-long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

NHS staff shortages are ‘biggest’ sepsis risk this winter, charity warns

The looming NHS staffing crisis could lead to more patients dying from sepsis, a major UK charity has warned.Doctors have told the UK Sepsis Trust that staff shortages and high numbers of patients to treat are two of the most common factors preventing them from following national sepsis guidance.The chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, Dr Ron Daniels, warned that the NHS was in a “fragile” state and said workforce shortages were some of the “biggest potential causes of harm” in the context of diagnosing the condition. Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection and happens when the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy