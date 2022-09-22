If you're a working person paying taxes. Inflation is the biggest concern. Putting food on the table and a roof over your head is a little more important than abortion or Climate change.
Actually Abortion only affects one group of people. Inflation, the economy, crime, high food and gas prices, and educating our young AFFECT EVERYONE. Not that Abortion isn’t important to some women, but I think they and the liberals have taken this too far and made it into this terrible, terrible decision. They need to calm down. Abortion is not banned. Women can still get one. There are only 11 states that have restrictions. I am pro choice, however, I am more concerned about how I am going to pay for my utilities which have gone up 50% along with food and gas. And my savings is dwindling. Right now, Abortion is way far down the list because it is not a need for survival. One can easy prevent getting pregnant. However one cannot prevent the recession,high prices Amd high crime.
Gas prices will skyrocket after the midterm and abortion is far down in my list of concerns for our country. Paying bills and putting food on the table and shoes on the feet are huge concerns!
Related
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Bill Clinton says Democrats can hold control of Congress, but warns Republicans will find ways to 'scare the living daylights out of swing voters'
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
RELATED PEOPLE
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Election-Denying MAGA Republicans Just Swept 2022’s Last Primaries
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 138