Sanpete County, UT

San Pete Messenger

Principals tell board about projects, goals for coming school year

MANTI—Schools are back in session and after having a couple weeks under their belts, four principals were invited to school board meeting on Wednesday, September 14 to share their plans and concerns with the board. Board member Gary Olson said he knows that the start of school is a...
MANTI, UT
San Pete Messenger

Moroni mulls additional loan for project

MORONI—The Moroni City Council has taken steps to approve an additional loan from the Utah Drinking Water Division (DWD) to cover escalated costs of its culinary water project. At a council meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, the council held a public hearing on a proposal to ad a net $1.22...
MORONI, UT
Moroni, UT
Sanpete County, UT
Sanpete County, UT
midutahradio.com

Vehicle Stolen and Set on Fire In Richfield

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities were dispatched to a burning vehicle just past the water tower on the CC road west of Richfield. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze without it spreading. Around 8:00 a.m. the same day a part time Richfield resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen and upon investigation it was discovered that it was the jeep that had been found on fire. According to Richfield City Police, they are seeking two male suspects but are not releasing any other information at this time. Officer Haywood of the RCPD reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside them.
RICHFIELD, UT
San Pete Messenger

Sharlee Sorensen defendants appear for court hearings

MANTI—More than two years after a North Sanpete High School cheerleader Sharlee Sorensen, died in a tragic car crash, cases against the two men allegedly responsible for her death are surfacing in court. One of the defendants is the victim’s brother. Sharlee, 15, was killed on July 18,...
MANTI, UT
San Pete Messenger

Boy Scouts to hold fundraiser

MOUNTAIN DELL SCOUT RANCH—The Sanpete community Boy Scout Troop 527 will hold a Dutch oven mutton-and-sourdough fundraising dinner on Friday Sept. 23. The dinner will be held at Tifie Scout Camp at Mountain Dell Scout Ranch east of Mt. Pleasant. Seating will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner service at 6 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
ksl.com

Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend

SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
SPANISH FORK, UT

