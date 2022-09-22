Read full article on original website
San Pete Messenger
Principals tell board about projects, goals for coming school year
MANTI—Schools are back in session and after having a couple weeks under their belts, four principals were invited to school board meeting on Wednesday, September 14 to share their plans and concerns with the board. Board member Gary Olson said he knows that the start of school is a...
San Pete Messenger
Moroni mulls additional loan for project
MORONI—The Moroni City Council has taken steps to approve an additional loan from the Utah Drinking Water Division (DWD) to cover escalated costs of its culinary water project. At a council meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, the council held a public hearing on a proposal to ad a net $1.22...
San Pete Messenger
Councilman Beesley wins appeal to Mt. Pleasant Council by 3-2, but state ethics inquiry pending
MT. PLEASANT—The Mt. Pleasant City Council has overturned Mayor Mike Olsen’s firing of Councilman Lynn Beesley from his job in the Public Works Department and restored his pay and benefits. Beesley was fired in July after what Kevin Daniels, the city attorney, and Jeanne Tajada, the city recorder...
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
midutahradio.com
Vehicle Stolen and Set on Fire In Richfield
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities were dispatched to a burning vehicle just past the water tower on the CC road west of Richfield. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze without it spreading. Around 8:00 a.m. the same day a part time Richfield resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen and upon investigation it was discovered that it was the jeep that had been found on fire. According to Richfield City Police, they are seeking two male suspects but are not releasing any other information at this time. Officer Haywood of the RCPD reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside them.
San Pete Messenger
Sharlee Sorensen defendants appear for court hearings
MANTI—More than two years after a North Sanpete High School cheerleader Sharlee Sorensen, died in a tragic car crash, cases against the two men allegedly responsible for her death are surfacing in court. One of the defendants is the victim’s brother. Sharlee, 15, was killed on July 18,...
San Pete Messenger
Boy Scouts to hold fundraiser
MOUNTAIN DELL SCOUT RANCH—The Sanpete community Boy Scout Troop 527 will hold a Dutch oven mutton-and-sourdough fundraising dinner on Friday Sept. 23. The dinner will be held at Tifie Scout Camp at Mountain Dell Scout Ranch east of Mt. Pleasant. Seating will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner service at 6 p.m.
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend
SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
