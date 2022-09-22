ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, UT

San Pete Messenger

Moroni mulls additional loan for project

MORONI—The Moroni City Council has taken steps to approve an additional loan from the Utah Drinking Water Division (DWD) to cover escalated costs of its culinary water project. At a council meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, the council held a public hearing on a proposal to ad a net $1.22...
MORONI, UT
San Pete Messenger

JOB OPENING FOR OFFICE MANAGER

Coming to Manti was one of the best decisions they ever made. After 26 years, Astes have sold Manti Family Dental practice. MANTI—In the mid- 1990s, Dr. Leonard Aste was working as a dentist for the U.S. Public Health Service. During seven years with the Public Health Service, he had been assigned to work in various federal penitentiaries.
MANTI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
San Pete Messenger

Sharlee Sorensen defendants appear for court hearings

MANTI—More than two years after a North Sanpete High School cheerleader Sharlee Sorensen, died in a tragic car crash, cases against the two men allegedly responsible for her death are surfacing in court. One of the defendants is the victim’s brother. Sharlee, 15, was killed on July 18,...
MANTI, UT
Pyramid

Developer plans 25-acre industrial park in Payson

A developer with ties to Utah is hoping to bring over 400,000 feet of industrial space to Payson. Payson Tech, a new 25-acre Class A industrial park that would sit at 9434 South 3200 West Street in Payson, is the proponent of Weldon Industrial Commercial Properties. Mark Weldon, CEO of...
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
kjzz.com

New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Kevin Daniels
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
TownLift

Wildfire breaks out in Provo Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire started south of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon; the South Fork Fire, as it is being called, was discovered on September 19. It […]
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
NBC News

Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.

In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
San Pete Messenger

Manti High gets Director’s Cup from athletic leaders

MANTI— The South Sanpete School Board recognized Manti High School for taking first place in the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (UIAAA) Directors Cup at the board meeting on Wednesday Sept. 14. The award is given each year to the top school in each competition classification that demonstrates combined...
MANTI, UT
ABC4

Dallin Holker to transfer from BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tight end Dallin Holker has left the BYU football team and plans to transfer to another school when the portal opens in November. The former Lehi High School star is reportedly unhappy with his usage this year, as the Cougars have gotten out to a 2-1 start. Ironically, Holker is […]
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts

SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend

SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
SPANISH FORK, UT

