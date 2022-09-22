Read full article on original website
San Pete Messenger
Moroni mulls additional loan for project
MORONI—The Moroni City Council has taken steps to approve an additional loan from the Utah Drinking Water Division (DWD) to cover escalated costs of its culinary water project. At a council meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, the council held a public hearing on a proposal to ad a net $1.22...
San Pete Messenger
JOB OPENING FOR OFFICE MANAGER
Coming to Manti was one of the best decisions they ever made. After 26 years, Astes have sold Manti Family Dental practice. MANTI—In the mid- 1990s, Dr. Leonard Aste was working as a dentist for the U.S. Public Health Service. During seven years with the Public Health Service, he had been assigned to work in various federal penitentiaries.
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
San Pete Messenger
Sharlee Sorensen defendants appear for court hearings
MANTI—More than two years after a North Sanpete High School cheerleader Sharlee Sorensen, died in a tragic car crash, cases against the two men allegedly responsible for her death are surfacing in court. One of the defendants is the victim’s brother. Sharlee, 15, was killed on July 18,...
Developer plans 25-acre industrial park in Payson
A developer with ties to Utah is hoping to bring over 400,000 feet of industrial space to Payson. Payson Tech, a new 25-acre Class A industrial park that would sit at 9434 South 3200 West Street in Payson, is the proponent of Weldon Industrial Commercial Properties. Mark Weldon, CEO of...
Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call. On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged […]
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
kjzz.com
New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Wildfire breaks out in Provo Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire started south of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon; the South Fork Fire, as it is being called, was discovered on September 19. It […]
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.
In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
San Pete Messenger
Manti High gets Director’s Cup from athletic leaders
MANTI— The South Sanpete School Board recognized Manti High School for taking first place in the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (UIAAA) Directors Cup at the board meeting on Wednesday Sept. 14. The award is given each year to the top school in each competition classification that demonstrates combined...
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
Dallin Holker to transfer from BYU
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tight end Dallin Holker has left the BYU football team and plans to transfer to another school when the portal opens in November. The former Lehi High School star is reportedly unhappy with his usage this year, as the Cougars have gotten out to a 2-1 start. Ironically, Holker is […]
kslsports.com
Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts
SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend
SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
