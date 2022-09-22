Effective: 2022-09-26 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain today through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO