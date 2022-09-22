Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Ashtabula, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 02:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ashtabula; Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Ashtabula and Lake. * WHEN...Until 600 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 256 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Painesville, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Geneva, Madison, Perry, Mentor-On-The- Lake, North Perry, Kirtland Hills, Grand River and North Madison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake. In northwest Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur tonight through late Tuesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain today through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Ashtabula Inland, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
