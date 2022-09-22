Effective: 2022-09-26 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO