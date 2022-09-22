ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 26, 2022

The Source+, a cannabis company founded in Nevada, recently opened its first East Coast dispensary in Northampton. Located at 58 Pleasant St., the Source+ offers a diverse, curated selection of products and a back patio for socializing. “We’re thrilled to have been so warmly welcomed by the local community with...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield aviation, health students meet crew of Life Star helicopter

WESTFIELD — On Friday, Sept. 23, aviation and allied health students from Westfield Technical Academy, and biomedical pathway students from Westfield High School watched a Life Star emergency medical evacuation helicopter land on Jachym Field, and had the opportunity to meet the crew of pilot Stephen Irving and the medical crew, nurse Jillian Bezilla and paramedic David Robinson.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Westfield, MA
Education
Westfield, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Holyoke veterans lunch program nourishes the soul, offers fellowship at St. Paul’s Church

Gina Nelson was raised in a military family, the daughter of an Air Force B-52 bomber pilot, Lt. Col. Frederick Sabbs. Her father was flying missions at the height of the Vietnam War. His service is what brought her family to Western Massachusetts as he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base. She knows the pride and fear that comes with a loved one serving in the military in wartime.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#The Master Plan Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Springfield veteran Lester ‘Skip’ Williams remembered in the arts, entertainment community

SPRINGFIELD — Lester “Skip” Williams is one of three men who helped to install the Vietnam Memorial Monument at Mason Square. As one of the oldest monuments erected while the war was still in progress and one of the only monuments that honors African American Vietnam veterans in the nation, Williams’ legacy will be remembered in the Springfield arts and entertainment community for his philanthropy and dedication to his country.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6

WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally

THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
THOMPSON, CT
MassLive.com

Max Creek to play New Year’s Eve show in Holyoke

Max Creek will play a New Year’s Eve show at Race Street Live at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke. The band, formed in 1972 as a quartet, went almost immediately into the studio. Their first big show was at Arlo Guthrie’s Mapleview Ballroom in the Berkshire County town of Washington, and they settled into a steady series of shows at the Rocking Horse in Hartford at a time when music was filled with social consciousness, and Woodstock was still lingering in people’s minds.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy