Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 26, 2022
The Source+, a cannabis company founded in Nevada, recently opened its first East Coast dispensary in Northampton. Located at 58 Pleasant St., the Source+ offers a diverse, curated selection of products and a back patio for socializing. “We’re thrilled to have been so warmly welcomed by the local community with...
Westfield aviation, health students meet crew of Life Star helicopter
WESTFIELD — On Friday, Sept. 23, aviation and allied health students from Westfield Technical Academy, and biomedical pathway students from Westfield High School watched a Life Star emergency medical evacuation helicopter land on Jachym Field, and had the opportunity to meet the crew of pilot Stephen Irving and the medical crew, nurse Jillian Bezilla and paramedic David Robinson.
Springfield Preservation Trust walking tours will showcase endangered historic properties, McKnight neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Preservation Trust plans two walking tours that will showcase properties on its Most Endangered List and the architecture of homes in the city’s historic McKnight Neighborhood. The tours are the final two events this year in the trust’s Second Saturday walking tours series. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community came together to support veterans monument (Letters)
On Aug. 7, 2022, a monument was dedicated in Westfield to honor local veterans who were recipients of the Purple Heart Medal. This medal is awarded to members of U.S. military who were killed or wounded while engaged in combat in defense of this country. This medal dates back to the beginning of World War I.
At Springfield’s Court Square, 31 Elm, ‘a jewel’ emerges from the rough
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker this week saw the view up Main Street from what will — in just one year’s time — be a new apartment on the third floor of long-derelict 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square. What the chief executive didn’t...
Holyoke veterans lunch program nourishes the soul, offers fellowship at St. Paul’s Church
Gina Nelson was raised in a military family, the daughter of an Air Force B-52 bomber pilot, Lt. Col. Frederick Sabbs. Her father was flying missions at the height of the Vietnam War. His service is what brought her family to Western Massachusetts as he was stationed at Westover Air Force Base. She knows the pride and fear that comes with a loved one serving in the military in wartime.
Starbucks, Hot Table finally OK’d to open at Mass. Turnpike exit in Westfield
WESTFIELD — After a year and a half of preparation, the Starbucks and Hot Table at 9 Southampton Road were granted a temporary certificate of occupancy and given the OK to open as early as Sept. 23, following some final scrutiny on the plans over the past week from Building Inspector Carissa Lissee and the Planning Board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield rededicates artist Nelson Stevens’ murals of Black life from 1970s
Two murals depicting the vibrancy and richness of Black life in Springfield during the tumultuous 1970s, both the works of Springfield painter and University of Massachusetts art professor the late Nelson Stevens, were rededicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The two murals, “Wall of Black Music” located at 1 Montrose...
Southwick schools’ new drug abuse program will focus on understanding, treatment
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District will participate in the pilot program of a new drug intervention curriculum that de-emphasizes punishment for drug use, and focuses on dealing with the underlying reasons youth may be using drugs. Dr. Randi Schuster, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School who...
Will Bike for Food launches 350 bicyclists to help feed the hungry in 4 counties
The sun was only threatening to come up when the first bicyclists showed up to register for the 100-mile portion of the Will Bike for Food event Sunday morning. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts was hoping to break $250,000 from the event to go with its 40th anniversary. As of late afternoon, organizers had tallied $210,211 and were still counting donations.
Ware Select Board strikes $10 million agreement with transfer station
WARE — The operator of a construction and demolition debris transfer station and the Select Board of Ware signed a contract that would pay the municipality one dollar for each ton of private waste coming into the facility starting next year. According to the agreement, the town is projected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All things Irish found at the Big E’s expanded Dingle Peninsula Exhibit
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Erin go Big E. The Ireland Dingle Peninsula exhibit has returned to the Eastern States Exposition this year and is bigger and better than ever with traditional pottery, Irish knits, traditional and modern hand-cut crystal and so much more.
Springfield veteran Lester ‘Skip’ Williams remembered in the arts, entertainment community
SPRINGFIELD — Lester “Skip” Williams is one of three men who helped to install the Vietnam Memorial Monument at Mason Square. As one of the oldest monuments erected while the war was still in progress and one of the only monuments that honors African American Vietnam veterans in the nation, Williams’ legacy will be remembered in the Springfield arts and entertainment community for his philanthropy and dedication to his country.
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6
WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
Over 3 months after Worcester roof collapse, ‘handful’ of 267 Mill St. tenants still homeless
More than three months after the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester collapsed into the second and third floors of the apartment building, a handful of its displaced tenants still haven’t been able to find housing, according to Leah Bradley, CEO of Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance. CMHA has...
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
Five vegan-friendly food options at The Big E this year from savory to sweet
As more and more people choose to lead a vegan lifestyle — cutting out consumption of meat, dairy or any product derived from animals — finding food options that fit within this diet may be somewhat of a challenge. However, thanks to The Big E in West Springfield’s...
Max Creek to play New Year’s Eve show in Holyoke
Max Creek will play a New Year’s Eve show at Race Street Live at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke. The band, formed in 1972 as a quartet, went almost immediately into the studio. Their first big show was at Arlo Guthrie’s Mapleview Ballroom in the Berkshire County town of Washington, and they settled into a steady series of shows at the Rocking Horse in Hartford at a time when music was filled with social consciousness, and Woodstock was still lingering in people’s minds.
Davis Mega Maze in Sterling is in the top 5 best corn mazes in the country
One Massachusetts corn maze has been named one of the best in the country. Davis Mega Maze in Sterling was originally in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best best corn mazes in the country. On Friday, it was revealed to win a spot in the five of 10Best’s best corn mazes in the country.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0