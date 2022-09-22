'Send Silence Packing' display at Bristol CC aims to combat stigma around suicide

FALL RIVER — A traveling display set to appear at Bristol Community College next week is aimed at encouraging young people to not shy away from tough conversations about mental health and suicide.

“There are scary large numbers of people who don’t seek help,” said Jill Apicerno, a mental health counselor for the college. “[The display] brings the issues of mental health and suicide to the forefront.”

On Monday, Sept. 26, the school will host the Send Silence Packing display, which aims to "end the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide and connect visitors with resources for support and action." The display consists of backpacks that represent young people who have died by suicide, accompanied by photographs and notes from people affected. Many of the backpacks were donated by families who had a loved one die by suicide.

“It’s pretty powerful,” said Apicerno.

Send Silence Packing has appeared at colleges around the county. It’s run by Active Minds , a national nonprofit that organizes student-run groups on hundreds of campuses that encourage students to end the stigma around suicide and other mental health issues. Bristol has a chapter that launched last spring.

According to the CDC , suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.

Apicerno said the prevalence of suicide among young people makes it even more important for the college to raise awareness around the issue. September is Suicide Awareness month, a chance for the college to make an extra push to encourage students to reach out if they need help, she said.

“Everyone is struggling, but we have to imagine that our students are struggling especially, as they’re entering a new phase of life as a college student and also dealing with the pandemic,” she said.

The display will be at Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus, 777 Elsbree St, between the John J. Sbrega Health & Science Building (J building) and Jackson Arts Center (H building), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The free event is open to everyone, not just Bristol students and staff.

