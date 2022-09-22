Conservatives in New York - the tail wagging the dog

New York state’s Conservative Party is the proverbial tail that wags the dog.

The party has served as a lifeline to New York Republicans since its inception in 1962, providing an added line to run on come election day.

It's also a party with a far-right perspective on social issues, including race relations. My recent column delves into the platform, and the response from a Rockland County civil rights leader.

The party rarely runs enrolled Conservatives. Instead, it typically offers its line to like-minded Republicans, and on occasion, to Democrats. In the past, there were several Hudson Valley Democrats running for state Supreme Court who took the line.

It gives a place for voters – be they Democrats, Republicans or enrolled in no party - to cast ballots for their favored candidate, without having to vote on one of the major party’s lines.

Conservative enrollments are up 8% over the past decade, but the party’s enrollments – about 162,000 - are still at just 1.3 % of New York voters. The party, however, punches over its weight on election day, delivering 252,000 votes to gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

In a close race, the Conservative line can make the difference.

It’s the political organization that stakes out a position on the far-right: government is evil, MAGA is good, and race relations in New York would be much better, if critics of racial discrimination would just lower their voices and understand that systemic racism is a lie because racial discrimination in New York was rare.

“The New York State Conservative Party is proud of the role it played in supporting and electing our favorite son, Donald Trump, against Hillary Clinton in 2016, and we believe the “Make America Great Again” revolution will revitalize in 2022 and into the future,” the party platform states.

It also stated that government was a necessary evil, and had the power to “subjugate and enslave ordinary people.” Enslaved New Yorkers? How so in 2022?

The party chairman, Jerry Kassar, said the Conservatives believed that state regulations during the COVID pandemic – with masks and vaccination mandates – was the party’s idea of 21st century slavery.

Back when Republicans ruled the roost in Westchester County, the Conservative Party, then led by Vinny Natrella, was also a pipeline for patronage appointments in the county government.

Today, the party is much diminished in Westchester, with enrollments down 16% over the past decade. Natrella, who passed away in 2006, was later succeeded by Hugh Fox, who worked for AvPorts, the private management company that operates Westchester County Airport until his retirement a few years ago.

I reached out to Fox in early September to gauge his thoughts about the party’s National Affairs Platform. Fox said he hadn’t read it and promised to get back to me after discussing the matter with party chairman Jerry Kassar.

I’m still waiting for the call.