Spokane, WA

Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable

Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

State rebukes Spokane's demands for help with Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services. “Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
97 Rock

Could Huge Spokane Homeless Camp Get Pushed To Tri-Cities?

Spokane is working to clean out the largest homeless camp in Washington with an estimated 600-1,000 people living there. They are trying to provide shelter and homes for them, but can only provide a fraction of what is needed. When they tear down the "tent city" where will all the homeless go? Will some of them move to the Tri-Cities or spread out over the rest of Washington?
SPOKANE, WA
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
CHATTAROY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
SPOKANE, WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

