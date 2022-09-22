ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
