Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey becomes the first former player to ever join San Francisco Giants ownership
Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey has become the first former San Francisco Giants player to ever claim ownership in the franchise after retiring. The Giants confirmed on Wednesday that its former catcher has invested in the team's ownership group - - the San Francisco Baseball Associates LLC - now making him one of 31 minority shareholders.
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts accomplishes wild feat not seen in over 100 years
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins. The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four...
Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season
After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
Barry Bonds hopes Giants sign 1 slugger
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is performing home run feats that have not really been seen since Barry Bonds was playing for the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is certainly taking notice of Judge, and he wants the slugger to follow in his own footsteps. Bonds said he is rooting...
Giants designate OF Lewis Brinson for assignment
The Giants have designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment, Maria Guardado of MLB.com was among those to relay. San Francisco also optioned righty Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento. The moves clear active roster space for reliever Jharel Cotton, who has reported to the team after being claimed off waivers a few days ago, and infielder Jason Vosler, who has been recalled. Brinson is out of minor league option years, so he had to stick on the MLB roster or be designated for assignment. The Giants 40-man roster tally dips to 39.
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Rockies prediction and pick. Yu Darvish will take the bump for the Padres, while Chad Kuhl starts for the Rockies. Yu Darvish is throwing it down in late September. Few players are...
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Mark Canha leads Mets against former A’s teammates
Now that Chris Bassitt has gotten the opportunity to impress his old fans with a brilliant pitching performance, the spotlight
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
Buck Showalter retrieves baseball after Mets set single-season record for most hit batters
Members of the New York Mets, including manager Buck Showalter, have been frustrated since the spring about the number of New York hitters plunked by pitches this season. That situation never took a turn for the better, and the Amazins made some dubious history during Wednesday's 6-0 loss at the Milwaukee Brewers.
Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader
After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
