BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Larne Port drugs: Man, 22, in court over £1.25m seizure
A man has appeared in court in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £1.25m at Larne Port last year. Mohammed Khan, 22, was arrested in England on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was taken to Belfast for the hearing at the city's...
BBC
Arrest after woman dies in Somerset suspected hit-and-run
An arrest has been made following the death of a woman in her 70s, who was injured in a suspected hit-and-run. She was found with life-threatening injuries in Dukes Mead, off the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, Somerset, at 16:00 BST on Friday. She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in...
BBC
Addenbrooke's crash: Fuel tanker driver admits causing cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a crash just outside the hospital where she worked. Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October. At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford,...
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
BBC
Alton crash: Drug-driving arrest after cyclist dies in collision with van
A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash with a van. The crash, involving a silver Ford Transit van, happened on the A31 in Alton, near the Holybourne roundabout, on Sunday shortly before 08:45 BST. The cyclist, a man in his 80s, died a short time...
BBC
Mosley Common: Decision for 1,100 new homes in Wigan upheld
Plans for 1,100 new homes to be built in existing woodland and mossland in Wigan have been given the go-ahead. Developers Peel L&P said the Mosley Common masterplan would also provide improved transport links and £155m investment in the area. The decision to approve the plan was called in...
BBC
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells police to stop symbolic gestures
The home secretary has written to police chiefs calling for change to the "culture and standards" in policing. In a letter to forces in England and Wales, newly-appointed Suella Braverman said public trust had been shattered. She said there is a perception that police "have had to spend too much...
BBC
Police watchdog probe after missing man found dead in crashed car
The police watchdog will investigate after an 86-year-old man was found dead in a crashed car, two days after he was reported missing. John Winton McNab, from Perth, was found by officers in his Mercedes on the A887 at Invermoriston in the Highlands at 13:20 on Sunday. He was last...
BBC
Torquay hotel evacuated as fire breaks out
More than 120 people have been evacuated from a three-storey hotel after a fire broke out. It happened at Trecarn Hotel in the Babbacombe area of Torquay, Devon, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday. A total of 12 fire crews were on the scene at its peak. The 126 hotel...
BBC
'Brenda' tree carving found in New Forest after Facebook appeal
A tree carved with the name of a family's late grandmother has been found following an appeal on social media. Michelle Wheeler's grandfather Michael Banyard had told her about the carving of his late wife's name, Brenda, before his death in 2018. After finding an apparent grid reference for the...
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
BBC
Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
BBC
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen...
