ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Fire captain receives 2022 community service award

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1Q7o_0i5Rd7fT00

DAYTON — Dayton Fire Department Captain Tyler McCoy has received the 2022 Community Service Award from Dayton Lodge #147, according to a news release from the City of Dayton.

The ceremony was held on September 15.

McCoy was nominated for his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing outstanding levels of public service to the citizens of the City of Dayton and surrounding communities, the city said.

He currently serves as the City of Dayton’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, and has also served as the interim Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Coordinator for the Dayton International Airport.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Greater Dayton RTA to host interactive hiring event Tuesday

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will be holding an interactive hiring event Tuesday at the UD Arena, according to their website. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: RTA to hold interactive hiring event in Dayton. Prospective bus drivers will be offered the chance to get behind the wheel of the agency’s big...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Richmond community begins final goodbyes to fallen officer

RICHMOND — People are saying their final goodbyes to Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. >>PHOTOS: Visitation held for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton died September 18, more than one month after being shot during a traffic stop in Richmond, Indiana. The community came out Sunday to pay...
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer

RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Fire Captain#Emergency Preparedness#Dayton Fire Department#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project for Halloween

DAYTON — Halloween can be a tricky time for some, especially for parents of children with Autism. Alicia Plumer shared a picture of a blue trick-or-treat bucket with the message, “If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick-or-treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he’s our son,” according to the National Autism Association website.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy