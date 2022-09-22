Dayton Fire captain receives 2022 community service award

DAYTON — Dayton Fire Department Captain Tyler McCoy has received the 2022 Community Service Award from Dayton Lodge #147, according to a news release from the City of Dayton.

The ceremony was held on September 15.

McCoy was nominated for his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing outstanding levels of public service to the citizens of the City of Dayton and surrounding communities, the city said.

He currently serves as the City of Dayton’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, and has also served as the interim Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Coordinator for the Dayton International Airport.

