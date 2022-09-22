Sister Cities projects could be affected by Czech elections

The Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board of directors heard from an official Wednesday from the Czech Republic city of Olomouc, who said upcoming elections in Olomouc could affect joint ventures and exchanges going forward.

Board members heard from Zdenka Podlipska, an Olomouc city official who coordinates Sister Cities programs, during the Sister Cities meeting at City Hall. The discussion about this week’s elections in Olomouc stemmed from talks about future exchanges and visits.