The Post and Courier

Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
live5news.com

Police on scene N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
The Post and Courier

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell

GOOSE CREEK — A shooting at fast food restaurant left a juvenile and another person injured. Goose Creek police responded around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 22 to the Taco Bell at 104 S. Goose Creek Blvd., where officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Trident Hospital,...
live5news.com

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
live5news.com

Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the Summerville man who died after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, died at the scene of the crash on Crowfield Boulevard, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash was reported across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m.
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
WCBD Count on 2

Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
WCBD Count on 2

Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
WIS-TV

Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
live5news.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
The Post and Courier

Summerville rolls past Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK — Friday night’s game between long-time rivals Summerville and Goose Creek had very little defense. Both offenses went up and down the field all night long and Summerville won the contest, 56-30. The Green Wave earned its fourth win in five games and bounced back from its first loss, a 16-0 setback to Sumter last week. The Gators dropped their fifth straight game to start the season, albeit against a difficult non-region schedule.
