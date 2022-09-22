Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man
The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
live5news.com
‘Inadequate’: Dorchester Co. Coroner details need for new building in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re the people who investigate whenever a death happens in Dorchester County, but the coroner says their current building has run its course and they need a new one to meet the demands of a growing county. A new 5,000-square-foot building for the Dorchester County...
The Post and Courier
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK — A shooting at fast food restaurant left a juvenile and another person injured. Goose Creek police responded around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 22 to the Taco Bell at 104 S. Goose Creek Blvd., where officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Trident Hospital,...
live5news.com
Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Police: Bicyclist dead after Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed during a Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek. The Goose Creek Police Dept. responded to the area of Crowfield Boulevard near Stratford High School just before 11:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Officials say an investigation revealed the bicyclist was […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit-and-run crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the Summerville man who died after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, died at the scene of the crash on Crowfield Boulevard, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The crash was reported across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m.
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
live5news.com
Animal shelter offering reward for information in ‘malnourished’ dog case
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in Summerville is offering $500 for any information that leads to criminal charges against the owner of a dog that was brought into the shelter. Dorchester Paws says a dog came into the shelter extremely malnourished and dehydrated, with missing/broken teeth. The dog,...
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
The Post and Courier
$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen
Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
WIS-TV
Police in Sumter searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
live5news.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon crash in Williamsburg County. It happened on US 52 north of the Kingstree area at 3:35 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling north ran off the road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. The...
live5news.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
The Post and Courier
Summerville rolls past Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK — Friday night’s game between long-time rivals Summerville and Goose Creek had very little defense. Both offenses went up and down the field all night long and Summerville won the contest, 56-30. The Green Wave earned its fourth win in five games and bounced back from its first loss, a 16-0 setback to Sumter last week. The Gators dropped their fifth straight game to start the season, albeit against a difficult non-region schedule.
