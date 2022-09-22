ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHEC TV-10

Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBEN 930AM

Driver dies after crashing into NFTA-Metro bus

NFTA Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
chautauquatoday.com

Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
DELEVAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Indicted In Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Chautauqua County Woman

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo area man has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a Chautauqua County woman. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Scott Saracina of Town of Hamburg was arraigned on felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
