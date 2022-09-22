Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns returns ahead of Logan Paul match at Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns is back on WWE SmackDown. The undisputed WWE universal champion returns to his kingdom ahead of a title defense against social media sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November. The action kicks off from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.
WWE SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman hands Reigns a mic. Reigns tells Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before handing the mic back to Heyman. Heyman introduces himself, then asks what to call people from Salt Lake City. He settles on Salt Lake Ci-diots, then addresses Reign’s win over Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle, saying that Cardiff was never McIntyre’s home turf, as the world is Reign’s turf. He then addresses Solo Sikoa, stating that the idea for him is that he was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty to take out Brock Lesnar. He says that someone had to stop the conspiracies involving Roman Reigns, then calls him the enforcer of the group. Heyman then addresses The Usos, saying that they can now focus on greatness in their pursuit of immorality. Jimmy Uso says that by the end of the night, they will still be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Reigns then calls on Sikoa, saying that while the elders may have sent him, he answers to Reigns. He tells Sikoa to acknowledge him and Sikoa obliges then they hug.
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
Why Shayna Baszler Finds The Ronda Rousey Criticism Frustrating
Shayna Baszler and Ronday Rousey's relationship goes way back to their early MMA days. Along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the two women were not only roommates, but also trained together at the Glendale Fighting Club gym. As a foursome, they were at one point coined the "Four Horsewomen of MMA." On the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baszler touched on how criticism towards Rousey bothers her.
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
Bray Wyatt Responds To Tweet About His Rumored WWE Return
Recently WWE has been playing the song “White Rabbit” at live events and TV tapings, and earlier this week a teaser video was unveiled for the White Rabbit when a QR code was cleverly placed in the background on Raw. The teaser video flashed the number “9.23” which has led many to wonder if there could be some sort of reveal on SmackDown tonight.
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation
Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.
WWE’s Roman Reigns finally rules on Sami Zayn’s Honorary Uce status
For weeks, Sami Zayn has been the WWE’s Honorary Uce, but that title, ironically enough, has been an honorary one. That’s right, though Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman have acknowledged Zayn’s stop as a reliable ally to The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has never actually acknowledged the well-traveled veteran as part of his family, even an adopted one who shares no actual blood with the Anoa’i family.
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
Another Member of Triple H’s Team Returning to WWE
Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Triple H has rehired a number of former wrestlers, including some of those who served on his staff when he was in charge of NXT. The most recent addition to the team is Gabe Sapolsky, who has rejoined the company. PWInsider reports...
