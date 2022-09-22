Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns sign All-Southern Conference WR Bryce Nunnelly to replace injured Jake Parker

Illinois is looking good heading into rest of its B1G schedule. The team finished the non-conference schedule undefeated, and is now 3-1 after beating Chattanooga. This feat is something that hasn’t been accomplished since the 2011 season. The Fighting Illini were coached by Ron Zook that season, who was later fired in Nov. of that year and replaced by interim coach Vic Koenning.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO