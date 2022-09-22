ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

By NFL
americanfootballinternational.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Leonard Fournette Receives Punishment For Role In Bucs-Saints Fight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has received his punishment for his role in the on-field fight against the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. The veteran rusher has been fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore received the same fine for his role in the brawl....
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday

Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
TAMPA, FL
Deadspin

Antonio Brown roasted by ProFootballTalk for Twitter jab at Tampa Bay exec Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ventured into another career endeavor outside of football. Since NFL teams seem to be done with Brown, he tried his hand at NFL “reporting” Wednesday morning on Twitter. And for his efforts, Brown was called out by ProFootballTalk. Brown clapped at former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after he was reportedly reprimanded for his behavior on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'

It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy