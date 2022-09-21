Read full article on original website
ELi has already brought you two dedicated reports out of this week’s East Lansing City Council’s meeting. Heather Brothers reported for us on the 3-1 vote to demand Attorney General Dana Nessel drop charges against a man shot by two ELPD officers or else move the case to Ingham County prosecutors. Following the advice of East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission, Council also wants the AG to turn over her investigation file on the police shooting. Find out more here, including why there were five members of council present but only four voting on this matter.
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
