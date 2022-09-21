ELi has already brought you two dedicated reports out of this week’s East Lansing City Council’s meeting. Heather Brothers reported for us on the 3-1 vote to demand Attorney General Dana Nessel drop charges against a man shot by two ELPD officers or else move the case to Ingham County prosecutors. Following the advice of East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission, Council also wants the AG to turn over her investigation file on the police shooting. Find out more here, including why there were five members of council present but only four voting on this matter.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO