Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
tatler.com
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Roger Federer in tears alongside Rafael Nadal as final match ends in emotional defeat
It was after midnight in London when the final point of Roger Federer’s career was played. That it meant his final match ended in a heartbreaking defeat, on a deciding tiebreak, did not seem to matter. Federer was in tears shortly afterwards, not due to the result, but because of the people he could share the moment with. Rafael Nadal was soon crying beside him. By the end, there was barely anyone who wasn’t.For so many years, Federer had faced Nadal in the heat of battle, the intensity of their rivalry taking the sport to new heights. As he...
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play and what are the teams?
Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.Europe have won all four previous editions...
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
Protester disturbingly set himself on fire before Roger Federer’s final match
With the tennis world focused on the 2022 Laver Cup as Roger Federer gets set to play in the final match of his professional career, a protester took advantage of the added attention. Hours before the celebration that will be Federer’s farewell to tennis, an activist wearing a shirt that...
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Roger Federer Would Have Retired 10 Years Ago If He Hadn’t Brought His Kids On The Road
Professional athletes are known for grueling workout schedules, long road trips, and busy lives in general. That kind of day-to-day grind makes it difficult to find any sort of work/life balance — especially if you’re a parent. Tennis superstar Roger Federer knows how difficult that balance can be and did his best to make sure he could be a present dad and one of the best tennis players to ever hold a racket.
Roger Federer’s perfectly-designed tennis exit at the Laver Cup is underway this weekend
Roger Federer announced that his retirement from competitive tennis last week will take place at his beloved Laver Cup. He’s set to play doubles with his great rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, on Friday night. It’s a ‘dream’ farewell celebration, with a few tickets now spiking over 4,000 percent!
