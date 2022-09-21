Dreamville singer Ari Lennox appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday to perform a medley of tracks from her just-released LP Age/Sex/Location. Lennox delivered the opening track “POF” and “Waste My Time” from her acclaimed second LP, the follow-up to her 2019 Dreamville debut Shea Butter Baby. Rolling Stone recently called Age/Sex/Location Lennox’s “best work to date” in our review of the LP, the R&B singer’s second album on rapper J. Cole’s label. “Yes, this is a real, honest-to-God soul singer: no autotune effects, no flattening croon that approximates laptop software, no double-time rhythm meant to approximate a rapper’s inflections,” Rolling Stone wrote. “Lennox isn’t a traditionalist, though, and her music feels utterly modern. Much like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey — both of whom guest on Age/Sex/Location — Jazmine Sullivan and others, Lennox represents a thriving R&B community.” More from Rolling StoneWatch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Perform 'Face Down in the Moment' on 'Fallon'Cameron Diaz Talks Return to Acting: 'I Just Fell Back Into It'Watch Bruce Springsteen, Jann Wenner Talk Origins of Rolling StoneBest of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

