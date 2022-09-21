ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to, ‘Accidentally’ Falls in Love With ‘Homophobic’ Religious Protesters at His Show

Long live Montero! Over the weekend, as fans waited to enter the MGM Music Hall ahead of Lil Nas X’s tour stop, a group of religious protesters gathered across the street, asking his stans to “repent and believe” with massive signs. In true Lil Nas X fashion, he took that seemingly negative moment and turned it into a silly, positive one, tweeting, “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas X updated his fans with a video of his team going over to hand the protesters pizza as one of the protesters held up...
RELIGION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Jokes That He "Fell In Love" With A "Homophobic Protester" Outside Of Concert

If you're an artist who once sold Satan shoes and released a music video giving the devil a lapdance, it's not far-fetched to expect religious folk to protest your concerts. Lil Nas X has been storming pop culture since his "Old Town Road" viral mania, but he has managed to move from what was expected to be a one-hit wonder into a full-blown, international superstar.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nail Art#Wax Museum#Met Gala
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Ari Lennox Deliver ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday to perform a medley of tracks from her just-released LP Age/Sex/Location. Lennox delivered the opening track “POF” and “Waste My Time” from her acclaimed second LP, the follow-up to her 2019 Dreamville debut Shea Butter Baby. Rolling Stone recently called Age/Sex/Location Lennox’s “best work to date” in our review of the LP, the R&B singer’s second album on rapper J. Cole’s label. “Yes, this is a real, honest-to-God soul singer: no autotune effects, no flattening croon that approximates laptop software, no double-time rhythm meant to approximate a rapper’s inflections,” Rolling Stone wrote.  “Lennox isn’t a traditionalist, though, and her music feels utterly modern. Much like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey — both of whom guest on Age/Sex/Location — Jazmine Sullivan and others, Lennox represents a thriving R&B community.” More from Rolling StoneWatch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Perform 'Face Down in the Moment' on 'Fallon'Cameron Diaz Talks Return to Acting: 'I Just Fell Back Into It'Watch Bruce Springsteen, Jann Wenner Talk Origins of Rolling StoneBest of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HIP HOP
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet. Sporting her signature Marilyn Monroe-esque blond hair in a prim up-do, Kardashian was clad in a fitted bedazzled ball gown with thin spaghetti-style straps and a square neckline. The floor-length dress was practically dripping in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TMZ.com

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day

Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
CELEBRITIES
xpn.org

Lil Nas X Delivers A Theatrical, Exuberant Three Act Show, Performs New Single At The Met Philadelphia

He put on a fast-paced, dynamic and vibrant performance of select tracks from Montero and a few hit singles with great dancing and custom-fitted Coach couture. The curtain pulled back revealing Lil Nas X illuminated by a single spotlight. As the crowd at The Met cheered so ferociously it was arguably deafening, the set opened with “Panini” with a big grin on Lil Nas’ face. That grin got even bigger when his dancers strutted onto the stage and immediately began to eat it up.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Variety

Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches

Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NME

Kid Cudi joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign for lowkey new single ‘Willing To Trust’

Kid Cudi has shared another preview of his imminent ‘Entergalactic’ album, a chilled-out joint with Ty Dolla $ign titled ‘Willing To Trust’. It marks the second track to drop from Cudi’s eighth studio album, following the June release of lead single ‘Do What I Want’. It’s also the second time he and Ty have linked up for a song, with Cudi having a guest spot on Ty’s 2020 track ‘Temptations’.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy