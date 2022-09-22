ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Tehechapi News

Postal ASAP celebrates new owners

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP. The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick

A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County voters share important issues at the Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we plunge toward November with campaign season in full swing, Kern County Fair-goers have the midterm election on their minds. “We all need to get out there and vote,” said Joseph Coutts. “So many of us are scared not to. ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter.’ Yes it does, matter. Every […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Day three of the Kern County Fair underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Day three of the Kern County Fair is well underway Friday. Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar previews the various types of food and entertainment at this year's fair. Juicy's Food interview:. Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show interview:. Are you attending this year's Kern County Fair?...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Traffic delays on roundabout near Highway 43 cleared

Update: This incident has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oil field equipment is blocking traffic on the southeast side of a roundabout near Highway 43 delaying motorists Friday morning. The oil field equipment is blocking eastbound lanes just east of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 119, according to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Truck fire on northbound Highway 99 blocking lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic. Emergency crews […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
DELANO, CA

