Tehechapi News
Postal ASAP celebrates new owners
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP. The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Through dry years, lawsuits – city water leader met challenges cheerfully
Art Chianello, who has led Bakersfield’s Water Resources Department through two of the state’s worst droughts and one of its wettest years on record, is retiring at the end of September. Most municipal water departments are fairly quiet operations. As long as water comes out of taps, not...
Bakersfield Californian
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — Tehachapi total cases top 10,000; Kern at medium transmission rate
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate was at medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of all California counties, only Kern, Butte, Tehama, Glenn, Mariposa, Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus were at medium transmission rate. California’s other 50 counties were at low. The...
Kern County voters share important issues at the Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we plunge toward November with campaign season in full swing, Kern County Fair-goers have the midterm election on their minds. “We all need to get out there and vote,” said Joseph Coutts. “So many of us are scared not to. ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter.’ Yes it does, matter. Every […]
sjvsun.com
Shepard flips union workers, Kern DA in multi-million-dollar fight for south Valley Senate seat
One of the most contentious battles for a seat in the California State Legislature took a surprising turn on Thursday as a major labor group backed a Republican. Farmer David Shepard (R–Porterville) announced Thursday that he received endorsement of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.
sjvsun.com
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
Bakersfield Now
Day three of the Kern County Fair underway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Day three of the Kern County Fair is well underway Friday. Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar previews the various types of food and entertainment at this year's fair. Juicy's Food interview:. Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show interview:. Are you attending this year's Kern County Fair?...
Traffic delays on roundabout near Highway 43 cleared
Update: This incident has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oil field equipment is blocking traffic on the southeast side of a roundabout near Highway 43 delaying motorists Friday morning. The oil field equipment is blocking eastbound lanes just east of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 119, according to the […]
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Truck fire on northbound Highway 99 blocking lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic. Emergency crews […]
Bakersfield Californian
City diverts Measure N money to DA’s office to prosecute city municipal code violations
The city of Bakersfield will pay the Kern County District Attorney’s Office $300,000 to supplement prosecutors’ salaries when they prosecute violations of city ordinances as funds from Measure N have ballooned since its approval in 2018. City Council members add to the municipal code by approving ordinances in...
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
KGET 17
Community comes together to replace missing goats for 2 FFA members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Showing an animal at the Kern County Fair is the highlight of the Future Farmers of America program. It’s like the final exam and end-of-year pizza party rolled into one. For many of these young farmers-in-training, it’s their dream — and for two, it’s...
KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
